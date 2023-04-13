Although this deep snow may make us yearn to sleep later, grizzlies are starting to feel spring. On Tuesday, April 4, Shawn Stewart, FWP Wildlife Biologist, said as the snowfall started down once again in Carbon County, “As of 10 days ago the surveys showed only 2 of the 70 radio collared grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem were active — one male and one female. I would guess that figured has changed somewhat in the last few days especially on the male side. We won’t have any updates until at least early next week depending on weather.”
Stewart noted, “There are rumors of a couple of black bears wandering around locally but nothing that I have verified.”
Earlier, Stewart noted that “area grizzlies will soon be on the move.”
On Monday, March 13, Shawn Stewart gave a more detailed update on the grizzly awakenings around the area.
“Yellowstone National Park’s first grizzly bear emergence was documented last week. There has been no evidence, however, of bears waking up yet in the Beartooth Mountains.”
As for “our grizzly” the one often seen going through Red Lodge, radioed grizzly, #896, remains in her den high in the wilderness. Stewart says, “She likely had cubs over the winter and will probably not leave the den until late April. Male bears typically emerge from hibernation earlier than females with cubs. One other radio collared grizzly wandered through the Rock Creek area late last summer taking advantage of chokecherries. He went back to the Cooke City high lake country in September and is currently denned there.”
MT Fish, Wildlife and Parks notes, “Grizzly bears have expanded in abundance and distribution in Montana in recent years. This enhances the long-term prospects for population sustainability by increasing the likelihood of connectivity between recovery zones. However, because grizzly bears can damage property and injure people, their closer proximity to human habitation poses new challenges for Montanans.”
Looking back, Stewart says, “2022 was a quiet year for grizzlies. No serious conflicts or depredations occurred in the Beartooth area. The Robertson Draw fire may have caused a re-distribution of bears as only a few grizzlies were documented east of Rock Creek in 2022.” Asked about the flood’s potential impact he said, “It is doubtful that the flood had any significant impact on local grizzly distribution.”
As for current numbers in the Greater Yellowstone Area (GYA), Stewart says, “The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team is in the process of developing a new method of estimating grizzly numbers in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. This new methodology suggests a population of slightly over 1,000 grizzlies within the Demographic Monitoring Area (DMA). The DMA is an area in and around Yellowstone National Park where survey data are consistently gathered. This new number does not represent a dramatic increase in the population but rather a new way to interpret the existing data set. There are quite a few grizzlies in Montana, Wyoming, and Idaho that reside outside of the DMA. These bears are not included in the DMA estimate and there is no survey strategy in place to allow an estimate to be made.”
Montana FWP says, “While grizzly bear populations have increased in numbers and range extent over the past several decades, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population is generally isolated from other ecosystems. This isolation hinders the genetic diversity and overall health of the population. A study published in 2017 (Peck et al.) identified potential pathways for male grizzly bears from the Continental Divide Ecosystem population to disperse into the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. Results of the modeling indicate that bears have a variety of routes to move between ecosystems and observations of bears between the ecosystems generally support the model results.”
Dr. David Mattson, of Livingston, has a newsletter.“Grizzly Times.” In his article, “Adapting to Losses in Native Foods”, Mattson emphasizes that the popular GYA bear #399, (four cubs, 2022) and other grizzlies “have been struggling to adapt to losses of key native foods that were not only calorically rich, but also distributed in remote areas that kept them out of harm’s way. The cutthroat trout fishery in Yellowstone Park was functionally extirpated as a source of bear food because of predation by non-native lake trout and deleterious changes in the hydrological regime driven by a warming climate. Yellowstone cutthroat trout were critical to feeding hungry grizzlies…”
He noted, “We have also lost over 80 percent of mature, cone-producing Whitebark Pine trees in the ecosystem to an unprecedented outbreak of non-native mountain pine beetles unleashed by drought and warming temperatures, aided and abetted by mounting mortality caused by a nonnative fungal pathogen called white pine blister rust. Fat-rich Whitebark Pine seeds are especially important to female grizzlies, who eat twice as many as males do, with major effects on their reproductive success.”
He noted elk declines since the mid-1990’s with “poor management by the states…declining reproductive success linked to worsening forage conditions driven by climate change, and predation by wolves and bears” hasn’t helped. He said, “Along with bison, elk are the primary source of high-quality meat from native herbivores…”
Mattson, who has studied the grizzly for 35 years, said in a Feb. letter to the New York Times, “There are about 2,000 grizzly bears in the lower 48 states now, about 4 percent of the population before 1800. The emerging scientific consensus is that several thousand more bears are needed in a single interbreeding population to guarantee long-term genetic viability…”
Stewart advises, “As spring progresses, people will be taking more advantage of being outside in the nice weather. Please keep bears in mind while hiking and camping. Watch for bear signs to alert you to the presence of bears. Make noise while hiking, especially in areas with limited sight distance.” Stewart says it is crucial to “keep the wind at your back as much as possible. Hike in groups of three or more people and keep dogs under control, preferably leashed. Never approach the carcass of a winter killed deer, elk, or moose. Always carry bear spray and know how to use it! “
He states, importantly, “Clean up any attractants around your yard and home, including garbage and animal feed.”
However, be aware despite grizzly population challenges, the FWP says, “Grizzly bears exist in low densities outside of their established range, but there is a chance of encountering a grizzly bear anywhere in western Montana.”
Last week, a lone black bear print was seen in downtown Red Lodge. Be bear aware.