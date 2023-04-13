Although this deep snow may make us yearn to sleep later, grizzlies are starting to feel spring. On Tuesday, April 4, Shawn Stewart, FWP Wildlife Biologist, said as the snowfall started down once again in Carbon County, “As of 10 days ago the surveys showed only 2 of the 70 radio collared grizzlies in the Yellowstone ecosystem were active — one male and one female. I would guess that figured has changed somewhat in the last few days especially on the male side. We won’t have any updates until at least early next week depending on weather.”

Stewart noted, “There are rumors of a couple of black bears wandering around locally but nothing that I have verified.”

