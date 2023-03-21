Carbon County Public Health is preparing to conduct a Community Health Assessment survey in April to identify key health needs and issues in the county. Public Health representatives and volunteers will be out in the communities with official identification distributing and assisting residents with the survey. This gives county residents a chance to tell public health officials what programs and services they need or would like to see. Before the survey is available, Public Health has provided answers to some common questions residents may have.
What Is a Community Health Assessment?
A Community Health Assessment (CHA), refers to a state, tribal, or local, health assessment that identifies key health needs and issues through organized, comprehensive data collection and analysis. Community health assessments use such principles as survey, public and small group meetings or phone interviews and existing data review. State government requires the health needs of the county be assessed every three years.
“A community health assessment gives us comprehensive information about the community’s current health status, needs, and issues. In turn, this information can help with developing a community health improvement plan by justifying how and where resources should be allocated to best meet community needs,” explains Erin Cross, RN, Director of Carbon County Public Health.
What Is a Community Health Improvement Plan?
The Public Health Accreditation Board defines a community health improvement plan (CHIP) as a long-term, systematic effort to address public health problems on the basis of the results of community health assessment activities, such as the survey, and the community health improvement process. A plan is typically updated every three to five years. According to the Board, this plan is used by health and other governmental education and human service agencies, in collaboration with community partners, to set priorities and coordinate and target resources. A CHIP is critical for developing policies and defining actions to target efforts that promote health. It should define the vision for the health of the community through a collaborative process and should address the range of strengths, weaknesses, challenges, and opportunities that exist in the county to improve the health status of our residents Why Complete an Assessment and Improvement Plan? A community health assessment gives organizations comprehensive information about the county’s current health status, needs, and issues. This information can help develop a CHIP by justifying how and where resources should be allocated to best meet community needs. Benefits include: · Improved organizational and community coordination and collaboration · Increased knowledge about public health and the interconnectedness of activities · Strengthened partnerships within state and local public health systems · Identified strengths and weaknesses to address in quality improvement efforts · Baselines on performance to use in preparing for accreditation · Benchmarks for public health practice improvements Where can I find the survey? Residents will be able to complete the April Community Health Assessment survey online (https://bit.ly/CCHDSurvey), in person at locations to be announced soon, or request can be made for paper copy. For more information or to request a survey be mailed to you, contact Carbon County Public Health at publichealth@co.carbon.mt.us or 406-446-9941. For more information, contact Carbon County Public Health at 406-446-9941 or visit our website at co.carbon.mt.us
Carbon County Public Health Statistics Week of Jan. 29 — Feb 3:
Communicable Diseases in April: Hepatitis C 0; Gonorrhea 0; Chlamydia 0; HIV 0; COVID (diagnosed) 10; Influenza A 11; RSV 0; MSSA 0; Campylobacter 1.