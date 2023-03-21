Carbon County Public Health is preparing to conduct a Community Health Assessment survey in April to identify key health needs and issues in the county. Public Health representatives and volunteers will be out in the communities with official identification distributing and assisting residents with the survey. This gives county residents a chance to tell public health officials what programs and services they need or would like to see. Before the survey is available, Public Health has provided answers to some common questions residents may have.

What Is a Community Health Assessment?