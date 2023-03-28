According to Law360.com, on Tuesday, March 28, a major technicality was distinguished allowing a Montana access case to proceed years later. "The U.S. Supreme Court for the first time found that the Quiet Title Act's 12-year statute of limitations does not automatically prevent federal courts from hearing a dispute over a remote Montana road pitting a pair of local landowners against the U.S. government.

In a nonpartisan 6-3 split opinion issued Tuesday, the justices remanded the case, Wilkins v. United States, to the district court, siding with Larry Stevens 'Wil' Wilkins and Jane Stanton — who own adjoining land in Ravalli County near the Bitterroot National Forest — that the federal law's time bar is a simple claim-processing rule, not a bright-line standard that constraints a court's jurisdiction."