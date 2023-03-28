According to Law360.com, on Tuesday, March 28, a major technicality was distinguished allowing a Montana access case to proceed years later. "The U.S. Supreme Court for the first time found that the Quiet Title Act's 12-year statute of limitations does not automatically prevent federal courts from hearing a dispute over a remote Montana road pitting a pair of local landowners against the U.S. government.
In a nonpartisan 6-3 split opinion issued Tuesday, the justices remanded the case, Wilkins v. United States, to the district court, siding with Larry Stevens 'Wil' Wilkins and Jane Stanton — who own adjoining land in Ravalli County near the Bitterroot National Forest — that the federal law's time bar is a simple claim-processing rule, not a bright-line standard that constraints a court's jurisdiction."
Here is the case as reported by law360.com: "U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled on Tuesday that two landowners can bring claims against the federal government under the Quiet Title Act despite the law's statute of limitations, remanding the suit back to district court.
Wilkins and Stanton alleged in their initial complaint that the Forest Service's mishandling of Robbins Gulch Road began in September 2006, when the agency posted a sign formally permitting public access through it. That, the petitioners have argued in court filings, breached the terms of the 1962 easement that governed use of the road for the purpose of timber harvesting alone.
The government has countered that any reasonable stakeholder would or should have known of public access to the road to reach Bitterroot National Forest since at least 1972, around the time the Forest Service started listing it as such in agency maps. If that weren't enough, the government said, the Forest Service closed Robbins Gulch Road to the public in May 2006 to address unsafe driving conditions, clearly reiterating its claim on it.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Montana and a Ninth Circuit panel ultimately agreed with the government that the Quiet Title Act's 12-year, statute of limitations barred Wilkins and Stanton from bringing their suit, thus denying them their day in court.
The Quiet Title Act has for more than 50 years enabled individuals as well as local and state officials to take the federal government to court when property titles or easements are contested.
Whether a statute of limitations is a strictly jurisdictional or more flexible claim-processing rule has several implications, including whether it can be waived or tolled — and who has the burden of proof at the motion-to-dismiss stage.
The Opinion
Neither the Supreme Court's prior pronouncements on the matter nor the record of congressional action pertaining to the Quiet Title Act support the view that the statute's time bar is jurisdictional, according to Tuesday's 24-page opinion authored by Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
'While the government warns that revisiting precedent results in uncertainty, no revisiting is necessary here,' Justice Sotomayor wrote. 'Far more uncertainty would follow from the government's method of divining definitive interpretations from stray remarks.'"