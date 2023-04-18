Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) staff continue to negotiate right-of-way changes with landowners. Road plan revisions resulting from these negotiations are being addressed by Sanderson Stewart, the engineering design consultant for the project. Good progress has been made, and the team is close to completing this phase.
Funding for the project has yet to be secured; therefore, when construction will begin has yet to be determined. We will update you as this changes.
Due to project scheduling, the size and cost of the project, and the unavailability of funding, the Roberts to Boyd project has been put on hold indefinitely. With the scope of work complete, the project has been paused at an appropriate time and will move forward again as soon as funding is available. MDT will continue to work to find the resources to complete the project and will notify you when this happens.
Please feel free to reach out with thoughts and questions at any time. You can call the project hotline at 406-207-4484, operating Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., or email me at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com.
In 2020, 857 people were killed in 774 fatal work zone crashes, according to the most recent data available from workzonesafety.org. MDT reminds you to use extra caution while traveling through work zones by minimizing distractions and following posted speed limits.