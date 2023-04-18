Aiden

Aiden Hill, Skills USA Montana State Welding Champion.

Red Lodge High School student Aiden Hill recently took home the Skills USA State Welding title for Montana. The competition was held in Helena.

At the State competition Hill had to work from a blueprint to weld together a box using various sizes of metal and achieve this through various types of welding techniques from duel shield, wire feed, hard wire and stick welding, as well as cutting the metal using plasma and oxy fuel cutters.

