Red Lodge High School student Aiden Hill recently took home the Skills USA State Welding title for Montana. The competition was held in Helena.
At the State competition Hill had to work from a blueprint to weld together a box using various sizes of metal and achieve this through various types of welding techniques from duel shield, wire feed, hard wire and stick welding, as well as cutting the metal using plasma and oxy fuel cutters.
The final lasted over three hours with each competitor spending 40 minutes for duel shield, 40 minutes for wire, 40 minutes for stick welding, and 20 minutes for cuts.
“Aiden definitely earned it. He pretty much ran all the practices after school and set the kids up and said we will work on this welding technique,” said Industrial Arts teacher Justin Elton.
Aiden’s future plans are to carry on in the welding industry.
Last summer he worked in a fabrication shop in Billings for the Stillwater Mine helping to rebuild the buckets that carry the chrome ore.
He also helps out his grandpa, Ledale Hill, with the occasional welding job.
“My grandpa owns a construction business and he’s always breaking stuff, so it’s pretty handy to have a welder in the house,” said Hill.
“It’s a good experience. One time you’re welding perfectly cut flat metal coupons sitting on a table, the next you’re curled up in a ball on the ground amongst the rust and stuff. It’s a change of pace,” said Hill.
Hill and Elton are headed to Atlanta for the National Skills USA competition, June 19-25 where Hill will compete against the top welding students from every State and from the Territories. The competition will also include a chance for Hill to carry out inspections on various welds.