Rodeo

Live entertainment at the Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet was provided by Jared Rogerson and The Rodeo Wreck.

 Alastair Baker

The Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet, hosted by the Home of Champions Rodeo, was not just a rip-roaring success with auction items going for high bids, but unveiled the news that the rodeo has made the PRCA’s top 60 rodeos in the world, coming in at 55 and meaning this year’s rodeo will be televised on the Cowboy Channel.

Added to this the stadium will be getting a facelift with more seating and an updated scoreboard that will show playbacks.