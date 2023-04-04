The Denim and Diamond Rodeo Banquet, hosted by the Home of Champions Rodeo, was not just a rip-roaring success with auction items going for high bids, but unveiled the news that the rodeo has made the PRCA’s top 60 rodeos in the world, coming in at 55 and meaning this year’s rodeo will be televised on the Cowboy Channel.
Added to this the stadium will be getting a facelift with more seating and an updated scoreboard that will show playbacks.
At the event the American Legion Post 71 and Boyd’s Motor Sports were both honored for their outstanding commitment and dedication to the Home of Champions Rodeo.
It was also announced that the Rodeo Committee gave $20,000 for Flood Relief to residents of Carbon, Stillwater and Yellowstone Counties. Also supported and receiving donations, amounting to about $30,000 back into the community, were No Person Left Behind Montana Adventures For Injured Veterans, Carbon County Kids Rodeo, Red Lodge Graduating Class, Red Lodge Royalty, Carbon 65 and Star of the West Masonic Lodges, American Legion Post #71, along with 4H clubs and FFA,
The fundraiser was at the Edgar Gruel Building, Carbon County Fairgrounds.
Rodeo tickets are on sale at the Red Lodge Chamber of Commerce online or by phone at 406 446-1718.