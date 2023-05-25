It has been a rainy season for Carbon County. Usually that is a good thing and farmers and ranchers especially enjoy seeing the precipitation-good for ditches, ponds and fields. But too much rain brings fears of last year’s flood. We checked first with USFS Predictive Services Meteorologist, Michael Richmond, of Red Lodge, for his assessment this week. Afterwards, we checked with Montana Disaster and Emergency Services (DES), leading the Rock Creek debris removal. While vegetative debris is just being completed, the schedule of hoped-for completion of all debris removal by May does not appear to be happening. There are unavoidable delays in permitting that is just in the process of being applied for due to a complicated, multi-agency situation before mud, gravel and rock can be removed.
On Monday, May 22, Richmond said, “This is a seven day total forecast (of) precipitation from this morning’s modeling. Not a whole lot shown over our headwaters. Southwest flow almost the whole time, which is not the most favorable over here for heavy rain, but it is also going to stay warm, with freezing levels above 11,000 feet generally. The snowmelt is going to stay strong, thunderstorms are hit and miss for precipitation but I suppose if one strong one were to sit over or just behind Rock Creek Canyon and dump 2-3 inches, a flash flood scenario. But for now, atmospheric moisture levels won’t support that heavy of thunderstorm precipitation and of course, you can only forecast that in the very short term. My real worry is just that Rock Creek, and its fork channels are all rearranged and clogged with mud, rocks/boulders, debris. Has anyone surveyed that in detail? Will just routine snowmelt run-off be a problem? Hopefully, they are working with the NWS in Billings on these issues.”