After much excitement about a movie being made in Red Lodge with actors and locals from Red Lodge, the director, Neil Carlson, will honor the town by holding the premiere here. Could this mark the beginning of a trend for a Red Lodge Tinseltown? A benefit screening of the short film, “Demon Girlz,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at The Roman Theater. Admission will be free, but donations are encouraged with all proceeds benefitting Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Carbon and Stillwater Counties (DSVS).

It looks to be a fun community night with wine and beer cash bar, and all such profits going to DSVS.

