After much excitement about a movie being made in Red Lodge with actors and locals from Red Lodge, the director, Neil Carlson, will honor the town by holding the premiere here. Could this mark the beginning of a trend for a Red Lodge Tinseltown? A benefit screening of the short film, “Demon Girlz,” will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at The Roman Theater. Admission will be free, but donations are encouraged with all proceeds benefitting Domestic and Sexual Violence Services of Carbon and Stillwater Counties (DSVS).
It looks to be a fun community night with wine and beer cash bar, and all such profits going to DSVS.
“Demon Girlz”is a short film by producer and director Neil Carlson, who is known to many Red Lodge residents from his bartending days at the Pollard Hotel. The film stars are Red Lodge actors: Leo Hiltner; Ellessee Porco; Geena Burghoff; Guynema Terry. Also appearing in the film are locals Mark Spragg, John Clayton, Don Redfoot, Gary Leete, and Steve Muth. The film is only 20 minutes in length, but it required four full days of filming. Gin Spragg is the writer.
”Demon Girlz”was funded in part through a grant from the Montana Film Office.
Any filmmaking process is constant crisis management. Regardless of how well the cast and crew have prepared, unexpected obstacles always arise. “Without the patience and kindness of the cast and crew this film couldn’t have been made,” said Director Carlson. He continued, “They really set the tone and everyone chipped in-helping with make-up, moving equipment, setting up lights, running to town for coffee, whatever needed to be done.”
The film centers on Willow, (Leo Hiltner) and Cam, (Elle Porco), teenagers who operate a demon control business. In the “Demon Girlz”world, demon-hunting isn’t about battling your way into the underworld. It’s more like household pest control. The audience will experience a blaze of stoner demons, a flex of muscle-bro demons, a hashtag of influencer demons. Not full-on evil, but you sure wouldn’t want them in your home!
The first day of filming took place at Christina Quijano’s house in Red Lodge. Setting up the lights, camera, and sound equipment required extra time and effort that first morning as the crew acclimated to the location, but spirits were high throughout the day.
The cast gelled instantly, meeting one another in person for the first time after months of Zoom rehearsals. The next two days were spent on the property owned by Guynema and Edward Terry. The beautiful, calm setting added a magical element that perfectly matched the story. The Terrys were gracious hosts, inviting everyone to roam their woods whenever there was downtime. On Sunday, filming took place at Marli’s at The Pollard, when the restaurant was closed. The spacious, well-lit room was ideal for the scene. Despite being the last of four long tiring days, the crew had found their rhythm and the cast continued with great performances take after take.
“I was delighted to see that our local Domestic and Sexual Violence Services is collaborating with Carlson on the release of Neil Carlson’s film “Demon Girlz,” said Don Redfoot. Carlson directed, produced and edited the film. He also helped with the story.
Carlson said, “Demon Girlz”is a Red Lodge film. All the scenes were filmed in Red Lodge, a majority of the cast live in Red Lodge, many of the donors who helped fund “Demon Girlz”are Red Lodge residents. It’s important to me to share “Demon Girlz”with the community thathelped make this film. And it’s important to support DSVS, an organization that helps people build healthy relationships and helps people in crisis to find safety.”
Redfoot said, “One of the most fun aspects of participating in this film was the engagement with enthusiastic people of all ages — the teenage stars of the show, the young adults involved in the production, and the aging demons like myself. Especially fun was watching our neighbor Neil take charge with poise and humor as an aspiring local film director. I have had an advance preview of the final product, and I know that the Red Lodge audience is in for a treat.”
At the May 31st event, a moderated panel will follow the screening. The actors, writer, and director will be joined by Hayden Ramsey, Violence Prevention Educator at DSVS, in a discussion about how relationships are depicted in film and television. Showing healthy relationships in “Demon Girlz”was a priority throughout the filmmaking process.
Ramsey reflected, “In times when it can feel as though the media we consume is all negative, “Demon Girlz”contains terrific lessons on friendship, mentorship, and community. Everyone deserves healthy relationships, fanciful creatures and pesky demons included.”