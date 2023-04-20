On Friday, April 14, from 3:00 pm until 10:30 pm at Joliet High School the Joliet BPA presented Montana’s Largest School Carnival. It was their second annual carnival in partnership with North Star Amusements and this year there were more games and outdoor rides. Last year it rained so they had to move everything inside. They still had a lot of fun and had great attendance. This year they were able to add outdoor rides and the food wagon with funnel cakes, fried oreos and cotton candy to the indoor games. Italian sodas were a big hit with over 90 consumed on Friday night.
BPA plans to hold the event annually to help with the expenses of regional, state, and national conferences. Part of the proceeds from this year’s carnival will help the eight Joliet students who qualified to go to Nationals in Anaheim, California, next week. Next year Joliet BPA looks forward to hosting people from across the county as they raise money and joy .
The Joliet BPA was started in 2019 and currently has 27 members in grades 9-12. The group supports the Special Olympics by having hat days and selling donuts. They also sponsor Red Ribbon Week and other activities throughout the year. A project that is near and dear to their hearts is making baskets for the St. Vincent’s NICU nurses as their advisor’s grandbaby started their life in these special nurses’ care.
The next event will be a Bingo night on May 6th, with a silent auction and bake sale. Details to follow.
The Joliet BPA appreciates the support of the community and businesses that help them go to these conferences. If you would like to support these students, donations can be sent to the Joliet Schools, care of Mrs. Cynde Cole, Advisor, PO Box 590, Joliet, MT 59041.