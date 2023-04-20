On Friday, April 14, from 3:00 pm until 10:30 pm at Joliet High School the Joliet BPA presented Montana’s Largest School Carnival. It was their second annual carnival in partnership with North Star Amusements and this year there were more games and outdoor rides. Last year it rained so they had to move everything inside. They still had a lot of fun and had great attendance. This year they were able to add outdoor rides and the food wagon with funnel cakes, fried oreos and cotton candy to the indoor games. Italian sodas were a big hit with over 90 consumed on Friday night.

BPA plans to hold the event annually to help with the expenses of regional, state, and national conferences. Part of the proceeds from this year’s carnival will help the eight Joliet students who qualified to go to Nationals in Anaheim, California, next week. Next year Joliet BPA looks forward to hosting people from across the county as they raise money and joy .

