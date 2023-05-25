It was a large graduating class, numbering thirty students, at Joliet High School, on Sunday, May 21. The Valedictorian was Carson May and the Salutatorian was Jenny Harris. May will major in Aeronautical Science. He spoke of how his parents always allowed him to ask questions and “use my voice for others.” He exhorted the Class of 2023 to live their passion, “live out loud, support each other.” He quoted Drake saying, “When writing the story of your life don’t let anyone else hold the pen.” He told them to “find your passion…” and most importantly, “Fly high!”

Teacher Caleb Price was the Commencement Speaker. Price also advised them to aim high. “We don’t want to see ripples in your stories,” he urged them. “We want to see waves!”

