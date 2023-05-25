Seth Lamar Bailey, Kaitlyn Marie Bancroft, Delaney Lee Bauwens, Ethan Hayes Boone, Rafe Willis Brastrup, Morgan McAllister Bray, Annika Hazel Bushman, Cashe Reese Butler, Tucker John Carpenter, Tyson Matthew Cook, Ceston B. Dimond, ChelSea ElizaBeth DuBeau, Cameron Cole Erickson, Brielle Mabel-Lynn Finley, Caden Dean Fox, Brendan Jacob Graeber, Jenny Lynn Harris, Sarah Kaye Hernandez, Cloey Ann Marie Jennison, Paul William Just, Carson Mitchel May, Paxton Joshua McQuillan, Caitlin Christine Miller, Tory Lynn Oswald, Emmet Ancil Peabody, Melanie Lee Peek, Maya Liu Roginske, Jacey Lynn Spitzer, Brodee William Ward and Bryce Theron Williams.
It was a large graduating class, numbering thirty students, at Joliet High School, on Sunday, May 21. The Valedictorian was Carson May and the Salutatorian was Jenny Harris. May will major in Aeronautical Science. He spoke of how his parents always allowed him to ask questions and “use my voice for others.” He exhorted the Class of 2023 to live their passion, “live out loud, support each other.” He quoted Drake saying, “When writing the story of your life don’t let anyone else hold the pen.” He told them to “find your passion…” and most importantly, “Fly high!”
Teacher Caleb Price was the Commencement Speaker. Price also advised them to aim high. “We don’t want to see ripples in your stories,” he urged them. “We want to see waves!”
