The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery is hosting the 2023 Annual K-8 Student Art Show until April 29.
Installed in the main and north galleries are over 300 pieces of art from drawings, paintings, ceramics, and collage representing students in kindergarten through eighth grade from schools in Fishtail, Fromberg, Luther, Nye, Red Lodge, and Roberts.
Local physician Deirdre McNamer and owner of the Yodeler and artist Tulsa Dean were invited to judge the work and select the winners of the K-8 Student Art Show. Winning pieces receive a ribbon and art supplies. The sponsors for this year’s show of K-8 student art is Blick Art Materials and the Mary Ringer Memorial.
Award List:
Kindergarten and 1st Grade 2D & 3D Art Winners – Macy McGovern and Lucy, Fishtail; Lyla, Roberts; Evelynn Metcalf, Gracie Derks, Zenelle Blasi and Edie Schlemmer from Fromberg.
2nd Grade 2D & 3D Art Winners – Raylee McGovern, Kade and CJ from Fishtail; Jaxsyn Pederson and Alexandra from Luther; Eli Johnson from Fromberg.
3rd Grade 2D & 3D Art Winners – Christina and Skye of Roberts; Charlie Derks, Fromberg; Alina Pederson, Bodee Williams, Alivia Pederson, and Declan Pederson from Fishtail.
4th Grade 2D & 3D Art Winners – Bella Mullin, Bo Parker, Teagan Mettes, Ben Pape, Arianna Deeks, Audrey Caton, and Ezekiaz Jensen from Mountain View; Sophia Cavender from Fishtail. 5th Grade 2D & 3D Art Winner – Violet Marchesseau, Nye; Landon Pederson, Fishtail; Tylee Wirkons, Clara Bernhart, Skylar Runion, Marin Gallagher, Zane Krohmer, Bri Beekman, Ambrose Ray, and Camas Flick from Mountain View.
6th Grade 2D & 3D Art – Aspen Hill, Finley Deeks, Rylee Lammiman, Cudahy Ryan, Brenna Freeman, Celia Bjerkness, Daphne Scott, Kennedi Wagner, Finbar Eaton from Roosevelt Middle School, and Ariana Medina from Roberts.
7th Grade 2D & 3D Art – Kayla Krohmer, Averi Farstvedt, Carter & Gabe, Berns Barker, Jameson O’Shea, Shayla Ployhar, Josephine McPhail, Drayke Schwandt from Roosevelt Middle School; Breanna Cech from Fromberg, and Luella Wallila from Roberts.
8th Grade 2D & 3D Art – Rebecca Rehder, Averi Walkowiak, Lily Daniels, Kaidence Jensen, Rain Indreland, Emelyn Giovetti, Evangelina Eaton, and Carter DeRennaux from Roosevelt Middle School; Augustine Kosel and Kallie Garcia from Roberts.
Amy Guild Hours are 10 a.m.-5p.m., Thursday through Saturday and 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday. This exhibition is organized by the Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery which is supported in part by grants from the Montana Arts Council, the Coal Tax Trust Fund for Cultural and Aesthetic Projects, and the National Endowment for the Arts. The Carbon County Arts Guild & Depot Gallery provides access to art, supports artistic expression, and encourages creative experiences for the enrichment of our communities. For further information visit www.carboncountydepotgallery.org or call the Guild at (406) 446- 1370.