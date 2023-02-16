Lady Rockets face Lady Scouts in 6C District final Saturday Feb 16, 2023 Feb 16, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Roberts girls bulldozed passed Park City 63-23 to meet Bridger in the 6C District final Saturday at 6 p.m. Bridger defeated Absarokee 32-25.Bridger boys face Park City in the 6C District final, Saturday 7:30 p.m.Bridger had defeated Plenty Coups 56-41 with Park City beating Roberts 65-34. Roberts had beaten Absarokee earlier 56-43.Fromberg who lost to Plenty Coups 58-57 now face Roberts in the loser out game Friday at 7:30 pm. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Politics Trending now Police Blotter Lady Rockets face Lady Scouts in 6C District final Saturday New Boat Validation Decals Required Beartooth Humane Alliance Teaches Carbon County Students Dog Safety Concerned Citizen Sparks Renewed Concern From Fed Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News