Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is aware that spring is coming (despite appearances) and that means wild babies are going to be around Carbon County. People new to the area may believe that animals need our help and may find it alarming to find newborns sheltered under shrubs without any apparent parent around. This is usually a misconception and helping such "orphans" may do more harm than good regardless of the species-whether bird, fawn or wild kit.
FWP believes wild animals thrive better in the wild and wildlife prefers to be wild and live out their lives in the wild. Nature provides them the best options for survival and a better quality of life. They have plenty of natural habitat (food, water, shelter, space) and thrive better with other wildlife than humans.
It is incredibly stressful for wildlife to be handled by humans or under the care of humans. Unless their injuries prevent them from securing food, FWP feels they have a better chance of survival in the wild than under the care of humans.
Unless FWP is certain that an animal is orphaned, FWP feels it is best to leave that animal in the wild instead of risking taking young away from their parents and where the mother can resume taking care of her young.
In some cases, depending on the age and condition of the orphaned animal, it may still be better to leave it in the wild than capturing the young animal and removing it from the wild.
Wildlife is very resilient. Often what people think are life threatening injuries are actually not. While we, as humans, seek medical care for a multitude of reasons, wildlife has an incredible ability to tend to their own injuries and come out on the other side just fine. It is common for wildlife to survive broken legs, skull fractures, deep lacerations, etc.
If they can’t remain in the wild or be returned to the wild, some of the only other options for them are 1.) Euthanized, 2.) permanent captivity (zoo). Finding permanent placement in a zoo is very difficult, which often means the animal must be euthanized. FWP feels that often it is best to leave them in the wild and hope they survive than capture them and cause great stress to the animal, only to be euthanized later.
The potential to spread wildlife disease is also a good reason to leave young wildlife alone.