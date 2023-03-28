Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is aware that spring is coming (despite appearances) and that means wild babies are going to be around Carbon County. People new to the area may believe that animals need our help and may find it alarming to find newborns sheltered under shrubs without any apparent parent around. This is usually a misconception and helping such "orphans" may do more harm than good regardless of the species-whether bird, fawn or wild kit.

FWP believes wild animals thrive better in the wild and wildlife prefers to be wild and live out their lives in the wild. Nature provides them the best options for survival and a better quality of life. They have plenty of natural habitat (food, water, shelter, space) and thrive better with other wildlife than humans.