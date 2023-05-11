The 68th Legislature closed with a surprise Sine Die motion to adjourn in the Senate on Tuesday, May 2nd. The decision of the Senators who voted in favor of that motion has an interesting backstory and ripple effect of consequences that I will not get to in this article based on space. First, I need to address some misinformation and will come back to give you a more thorough update on those events and legislation that impacts on our State and Carbon County next week.

Last week, a letter printed in several newspapers across the State painted the members of the Republican Party in the 68th Legislature as extremists. I believe that extremism is dangerous. I have fought in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan and seen the impact of civil war fueled by extremism firsthand. We don’t want that here, so it is especially dangerous when political movements use fear, anger and resentment to gain power by pitting us against each other. Unfortunately, both sides of the political spectrum engage in that type of behavior. If we all point at the most outrageous behavior from the other side and use it to define everyone that we disagree with, we are playing into the extremists’ narrative. It is not constructive. Beyond any party affiliations, Montanans are ruggedly independent, pragmatic and make up their own minds by evaluating the facts.