The 68th Legislature closed with a surprise Sine Die motion to adjourn in the Senate on Tuesday, May 2nd. The decision of the Senators who voted in favor of that motion has an interesting backstory and ripple effect of consequences that I will not get to in this article based on space. First, I need to address some misinformation and will come back to give you a more thorough update on those events and legislation that impacts on our State and Carbon County next week.
Last week, a letter printed in several newspapers across the State painted the members of the Republican Party in the 68th Legislature as extremists. I believe that extremism is dangerous. I have fought in the Balkans, Iraq and Afghanistan and seen the impact of civil war fueled by extremism firsthand. We don’t want that here, so it is especially dangerous when political movements use fear, anger and resentment to gain power by pitting us against each other. Unfortunately, both sides of the political spectrum engage in that type of behavior. If we all point at the most outrageous behavior from the other side and use it to define everyone that we disagree with, we are playing into the extremists’ narrative. It is not constructive. Beyond any party affiliations, Montanans are ruggedly independent, pragmatic and make up their own minds by evaluating the facts.
In light of the importance of rational decision-making and avoiding extremism, I’m reminded of my experience in Afghanistan. Literacy was one of the key metrics that we used to measure the roadblocks to stability and self-governance. Literacy is important because it is foundational to democracy. It is foundational because it arms citizens with the tools needed to educate and think for themselves instead of being swayed by emotion and manipulation. We had a very low standard for that literacy metric. It was, “What percentage of the population can go to the market and transact without being taken advantage of?” In Paktika Province, Afghanistan where the aviation battalion task force that I commanded in 2012 and 2013 was headquartered, that literacy rate was 13%. Needless to say, it was not and is still not a very stable area.
Broad stereotypes and painting opposing points of view as extremist based on misrepresentations is not constructive and feeds the extremists’ goal to pit us against each other. I respect other points of view and opinions, but the article questioning “Are We Still the Last Best Place?” is not factual. Unfortunately, it is a partisan attack rather than a good faith effort to debate differing perspectives. I make that point by point on my Facebook page, but only have enough room to address two of those points in print.
“The Worst Place to Find an Available Nursing Home” (GOP axed increased funding for HB 649) — False
HB 649 was voted down, but the accusation that Republicans in the Legislature axed funding for nursing homes is false. This Legislature fully funded healthcare provider rates at the rates recommended by the rate study. This is the largest increase in healthcare provider rates in Montana history. There are many instances where different legislators run competing bills. In this case, the rate increases were addressed in the main appropriations bill. If you’re still in doubt, I encourage you to read the May 4th article in the Daily Montanan titled, “Service providers say funding Medicaid rate, mental health ‘historic,’ ‘unprecedented’”. Despite these large provider rate increases, many nursing homes will not return. Those in rural communities that don’t have the population to staff or utilize much of their bed space will fail. This is not a political issue. Americans, when at all possible, are increasingly choosing the dignity of staying at home with skilled home health and hospice care. COVID accelerated that trend, and I expect it to continue.
“The Worst Place to Find Affordable Housing” (GOP voted down HB 574, SB 194, HB 233) — Misleading
This issue was not created by the Legislature. In addition, how much of this issue can or should be solved by the government? We can incentivize and remove some barriers for the free market but supplanting it is not a viable solution. HB 574 would have created a workforce housing trust fund. SB 194 would have created tax credits for landlords who rent for below market rate. HB 233 would have required the refund of residential lease application fees. Many other bills were not highlighted. Those include HB 927 sponsored by Speaker of the House Matt Regier and co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kim Abbot that would have provided $115 million for low-income and moderate-income housing loans. That bill also failed, but there were numerous bills seeking to provide solutions for attainable housing or to provide property tax relief for the elderly and low-income families that did pass. One bill that I co-sponsored with Representative Paul Green, HB 819 (Create Montana Community Reinvestment Act to Fund Workforce Housing) is on the way to the Governor for signature. This bill will do much to address attainable housing for working Montanans. It provides capital to match public and private sector employer investment in the fund to buy down 25% of the cost of housing for employees. It is a revolving investment fund that grows as participating homeowners buy back that 25% equity over time or from the capital gains when they sell their homes before buying back the equity. It also authorizes loans from the Montana Housing Infrastructure Loan Fund for local government infrastructure projects that provide for residential development at an average density of at least 10 units per acre.
We can disagree on these points, but it is not constructive to demonize another’s position based on misinformation. I have great relationships with most of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle. We need to continue to find ways to disagree in a civil, transparent way while working toward broad consensus where possible. Having served around the world in countries both rich and poor, stable and wrecked by conflict, I know that we are extremely blessed. Montanans have the resources, ingenuity, work ethic and grit to conquer any challenge put before us if we work together, without arbitrary government constraints, and honor the institutions and traditions that got us here. I prefer to solve problems rather than throw rocks, and Montana is still the Last Best Place.