Peggy Monahan and Susan Foisy of the Red Lodge Lions Club (Lions) recently met in Pride Park to celebrate Healthy Vision Month and demonstrate the portability and ease of their new eye screening machine. It is so easy to use that they have expanded screenings beyond Red Lodge schools to all of Carbon County. They work with the schools and Carbon County Public Health to provide confidential eye screenings for all students in kindergarten through eighth grade as well as members of the community who attend public screenings hosted by Carbon County Public Health. Should someone’s screening indicate a vision issue, Lions can also help by providing professional referrals and financial assistance.
The Red Lodge Lions Club was delighted to be gifted an older eye screening machine over ten years ago by the Bozeman Lions Club when that club upgraded to a new machine. The Bozeman machine allowed them to further one their core missions: combating vision impairment and blindness. That machine served them and Red Lodge students well, but it was cumbersome and temperamental. When the opportunity arose to trade in the Bozeman machine for a new one, the Red Lodge Lions Club were able to take advantage of that opportunity by providing the difference between the trade-in value and purchase price of the new machine. Proceeds from the annual Lions Trip of the Month Raffle provided the funds needed to make up that difference. Those funds also allow the Lions to assist those who need help paying for eye doctors and glasses. All funds raised through the Trip Raffle go directly towards providing services. Only member dues are used to fund Lions meetings and functions.
This past school year, Foisy and Monahan screened 960 students. Those screenings generated 104 referrals to eye doctors. The features that make this machine so much easier to use are immediately apparent. Gone are the clunky computer terminal, glitchy screening device and cords of the old machine, replaced by a battery-operated handheld device more reminiscent of a gaming console than a health screening device. There is even a happy face on the screen facing the person being screened, making the process seem less intimidating. Looking into the eyes of the happy face places the eyes where they need to be for the screening, which takes mere seconds. The conditions screened for are farsightedness (hyperopia), nearsightedness (myopia), unequal refractive power (anisometropia), blurred vision (astigmatism), eye misalignment (strabismus) and unequal pupil size (anisocoria). Screenings are usually conducted at the beginning of the school year to help ensure students have the best possible academic outcomes.
In addition to their focus on vision wellness, the Red Lodge Lions use the proceeds from their Annual Trip of the Month Raffle to augment their volunteer efforts to maintain Lions Park, the Beartooth All American Road Clean-Up, host the annual Easter egg hunt as well as Halloween festivities, and provide student scholarships and community grants. They have already given $7,000 in grant money back to the community just this year. If you would like to support the Lions in their mission, the Annual Trip Raffle will begin soon with amazing trips and experiences as prizes. You can also donate directly to the Lions and find out more about their work by going to their website at redlodgelions.org. New members are always welcome.