Peggy Monahan and Susan Foisy of the Red Lodge Lions Club (Lions) recently met in Pride Park to celebrate Healthy Vision Month and demonstrate the portability and ease of their new eye screening machine. It is so easy to use that they have expanded screenings beyond Red Lodge schools to all of Carbon County. They work with the schools and Carbon County Public Health to provide confidential eye screenings for all students in kindergarten through eighth grade as well as members of the community who attend public screenings hosted by Carbon County Public Health. Should someone’s screening indicate a vision issue, Lions can also help by providing professional referrals and financial assistance.

The Red Lodge Lions Club was delighted to be gifted an older eye screening machine over ten years ago by the Bozeman Lions Club when that club upgraded to a new machine. The Bozeman machine allowed them to further one their core missions: combating vision impairment and blindness. That machine served them and Red Lodge students well, but it was cumbersome and temperamental. When the opportunity arose to trade in the Bozeman machine for a new one, the Red Lodge Lions Club were able to take advantage of that opportunity by providing the difference between the trade-in value and purchase price of the new machine. Proceeds from the annual Lions Trip of the Month Raffle provided the funds needed to make up that difference. Those funds also allow the Lions to assist those who need help paying for eye doctors and glasses. All funds raised through the Trip Raffle go directly towards providing services. Only member dues are used to fund Lions meetings and functions.