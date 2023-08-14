Kyelynn Coombe of the Joliet FFA Chapter has been selected as one of four national finalists in the Beef Production Proficiency Award area through the National FFA. Coombe, who has been a member of the Joliet FFA since 8th grade is currently a Sophomore at Northwest Community College in Powell WY majoring in Ag Business.
The process for this recognition began when she began her Supervised Agricultural Experience through her Agricultural Education class in Joliet as a freshman. A Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) is an extension of the agricultural classroom experience that allows students an opportunity to explore career areas within agriculture and to begin to develop skills utilized in the workforce. SAE opportunities fall into three main types; Entrepreneurship, Placement, and Research. Students maintain their SAE’s throughout their high school years and potentially into college, such as the case with Kyelynn. The ultimate goal of an SAE is to prepare students for careers in agriculture. Some students turn their SAE into their lifetime career while others take the skills and values they have learned and apply them to a career area not related to their SAE. Agricultural Education students who are FFA members are able to compete with their SAE’s through Proficiency Awards at the State and National FFA levels. Coombe was declared the state winner at the Montana FFA State Convention in March. Her application then was sent to the national level where the top 4 were selected. She will now be interviewed by a panel of industry representatives about her project. From that, the top individual will be named during the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this November.