The Custer Gallatin National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve on one of our two Resource Advisory Committees (RACs). The Forest is recruiting to fill 15 vacancies on the Gallatin RAC and 13 vacancies on the Southern Montana RAC. Membership terms last 4 years. The Gallatin RAC covers Gallatin County, and the Southern Montana RAC covers Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, and Powder River counties. Each RAC is comprised of 15 people representing varied interests and areas of expertise who work collaboratively to improve working relationships among community members and National Forest personnel.
Title II of the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) provides funding to counties for projects on federal lands. The main goal of each RAC is to review and recommend projects proposed by organizations, agencies, Tribal governments and individuals. Proposed projects must aim to enhance forest ecosystems and restore or improve land health or water quality on the Custer Gallatin National Forest and/or adjacent lands.
Reauthorization of the SRS allows both RACs to convene and recommend projects to that Custer Gallatin National Forest Secure Rural Schools Program | US Forest Service (usda.gov). Each committee can meet up to 4 times annually, but generally meets once or twice a year. Meetings last approximately 4 hours and are held in-person with virtual options if needed.
“Serving on a RAC is a great avenue for individual citizens to represent the needs and interests of their specific communities,” said Deputy Forest Supervisor Kathy Minor. “Many prior committee members have expressed appreciation for the opportunity to have a voice in what projects occur on their local National Forest by serving on a Resource Advisory Committee.”
Past RACs have recommended a variety of projects including road and trail maintenance, invasive weed eradication efforts, watershed restoration projects, winter plowing and more.
Each RAC has balanced and broad representation of interests and has vacancies in all categories. Individuals my apply to one or both RACs and are not required to reside in the counties represented. Applicants must be a Montana resident to apply. Applications are due by May 15, 2023.