The Custer Gallatin National Forest is looking for volunteers to serve on one of our two Resource Advisory Committees (RACs). The Forest is recruiting to fill 15 vacancies on the Gallatin RAC and 13 vacancies on the Southern Montana RAC. Membership terms last 4 years. The Gallatin RAC covers Gallatin County, and the Southern Montana RAC covers Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, and Powder River counties. Each RAC is comprised of 15 people representing varied interests and areas of expertise who work collaboratively to improve working relationships among community members and National Forest personnel. 

Title II of the Secure Rural Schools (SRS) provides funding to counties for projects on federal lands. The main goal of each RAC is to review and recommend projects proposed by organizations, agencies, Tribal governments and individuals. Proposed projects must aim to enhance forest ecosystems and restore or improve land health or water quality on the Custer Gallatin National Forest and/or adjacent lands.