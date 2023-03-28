A senior in Montana State University’s environmental health program received a $20,000 grant earlier this month geared toward empowering young Native leaders, funding she plans to use to address environmental health challenges on her home reservation.
Tillie Stewart, a member of Montana’s Crow Tribe, will graduate from the MSU College of Agriculture’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology in December. She is one of 10 recipients from Native American tribes across the country of the 2023 Dreamstarter grant. Funding for the grant comes from Running Strong for American Indian Youth, which was founded in 1986 by Olympic gold-medalist Billy Mills, a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.
Mills founded the organization alongside Eugene Krizek to give back to Native communities beyond his own. The Dreamstarter program began in 2015 and has since awarded 80 grants to young American Indians with the intent of fostering leadership and impacting grassroots initiatives in Native communities across the U.S.
Stewart’s project will seek to foster engagement and environmental action planning by Crow women through outreach, field experience and education. She hopes her generation can continue the work of the Crow Environmental Health Steering Committee, or CEHSC, which has focused on water quality and health since 2005, examining topics such as exposure to contaminants in well water and creating responses to improve access to clean and safe water.
“There’s been a need for younger people to be involved,” said Stewart, who worked with the CEHSC as an undergraduate alongside her MSU faculty adviser Mari Eggers. “Every academic in the community, they’re doing 20 things at once. That seemed like a hole that needed to be remedied. I shouldn’t be the only person who cares about these issues.”
“Tillie has an amazing vision that combines environment, health, education and Crow culture to bring change to her community, and then she secured the funding to be able to carry it out,” said Eggers, who is a member of the CEHSC and an assistant research professor in MSU’s microbiology and cell biology department. “Tillie inspires us all, and we’re really delighted to support her, collaborate with her and mentor her.”
Sara Young, a CEHSC member who previously served as director of MSU’s American Indian Research Opportunities Program, said Stewart is a great example of what the committee envisioned when it put a strong emphasis on involving Apsaálooke youth and college students in its projects.
“We are so excited to hear of Tillie’s Dreamstarter grant, with which she will grow a broader interest in the environmental health of our reservation for future preservation utilizing a cultural approach,” Young said.
Stewart heard about the program from another Crow woman and mentor, Joree LaFrance, who received a Dreamstarter grant in 2016 while a student at Dartmouth College and who is now a doctoral candidate at the University of Arizona studying water and soil science. LaFrance’s Dreamstarter project focused on preserving traditional Crow stories and language.
Stewart said the environmental health challenges on the reservation can result from jurisdictional confusion — such as the fact that there are no municipal garbage dumping sites, which leads to air quality and contamination concerns. Water quality challenges can also come from agricultural or mining sites that may not be located on the reservation but that affect waterways that flow through Crow land, she said.
Stewart said she hopes her project will inspire real-life impacts led by the women of the Crow Tribe in their own community and lead to action on issues like water quality. The Dreamstarter funding will let Stewart bring together a first group of women to start programs such as community cleanups, educational sessions and discussions around environmental health and climate action planning.
Remembering the intimidation she felt when first entering the realm of scientific research, Stewart wants to break down some of those barriers for others.
“The big part for me is the cultural aspect, tying in the fact that science doesn’t just happen in a university somewhere,” said Stewart. “Science is innate to our ways of knowing as Apsáalooke people. Research and science and environmental health issues feel like protected knowledge, because very few people are involved. It can be intimidating to get involved in those discussions. I don’t want it to be intimidating or exclusive. It doesn’t take away from me to include more people.”
She wants to continue the scientific work done by academics before her, while also continuing the cultural traditions of the Crow people of past generations, such as passing along traditional ecological knowledge through oral history.
Eggers, who has been engaging in research and outreach through the CEHSC since its founding, sees in Stewart a bright hope for the future of both scientific and cultural action.
“She is from a line of really strong women who have made a huge difference in the tribe, and I fully expect her to go on to a leadership role herself,” Eggers said. “This is kind of a first step of that leadership, bringing together Crow women of her generation to work on environmental health issues on the reservation.”
It’s a mantle Stewart feels driven to take up, and she wants to continue empowering other Apsáalooke women to take it up alongside her.
“The women in our culture are lodge-keepers, and the lodge is your home, with a little ‘h’, but it’s also Home, capital ‘H.’ All of the land and the environment is a part of that,” she said. “We want to be identifying, ‘What solutions do we have as Apsáalooke, for Apsáalooke?’ The reason I got this grant is because of the community, the people willing to be included, even though they’re not the ‘Dreamstarter.’ It’s not an individual effort. It’s 100% community-inspired and community-driven, and I hope it’s the beginning of something much bigger.”