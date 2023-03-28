A senior in Montana State University’s environmental health program received a $20,000 grant earlier this month geared toward empowering young Native leaders, funding she plans to use to address environmental health challenges on her home reservation.

Tillie Stewart, a member of Montana’s Crow Tribe, will graduate from the MSU College of Agriculture’s Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology in December. She is one of 10 recipients from Native American tribes across the country of the 2023 Dreamstarter grant. Funding for the grant comes from Running Strong for American Indian Youth, which was founded in 1986 by Olympic gold-medalist Billy Mills, a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe.