Aya Moore, Red Lodge High School, has been awarded the prestigious Montana University System Honor Scholarship.

The MUS Honor Scholarship is a renewable scholarship offered by the Montana Board of Regents that waives undergraduate tuition for up to eight semesters at any campus of the Montana University System or Dawson, Flathead Valley or Miles community colleges. The scholarship’s average value is $20,000. It is the most prestigious scholarship offered centrally by the Montana University System.