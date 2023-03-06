On Tuesday, Feb. 28, Tom Kuntz, Red Lodge Fire Rescue Fire Chief, gave a presentation to the Red Lodge City Council explaining why the current $59 annual charge to residents for the ambulance is inadequate to meet regional needs in 2023. "The Ambulance Service in Montana is in significant crisis to the point it is not able to provide any services." He advised getting ahead of shortfalls in order to maintain the high quality of service currently provided to communities here.
Kuntz talked about his years of service and the growth he has seen. “I was hired in 1992 as Assistant Fire Chief,” he explained. I’ve been with RLFR and EMS for 30 years and remember the ambulance service. It’s changed a lot. We have a long history”
He recalled the fire station was started in 1903, “one of the oldest in the state.” It was originally in City Hall and the firemen lived upstairs and “took care of the horses.” There were three paid firefighters.
“In 2009, we started forming an ambulance district to also provide fire protection. We are a government entity and it was required by law.” By 2010, the Ambulance District was a multi-jurisdictional entity. “it was created for the City of Red Lodge, Bridger and Carbon County. It was paid in mills and the force was a combination of volunteers and paid personnel.
I believe we provide some of the highest quality service in Montana. It’s a much higher quality than if it were provided by a separate city fire department and a separate rural fire department.” In fact, noted Kuntz, in that latter structure, the costs might even be higher and someone might have to pay twice for overlapping services.
He noted that regardless of what the building is, small house or large Pollard Hotel, the same $59 Ambulance District charge applies.
“One of the challenges of today is that $59 does not have the same purchasing power as in 2010 to provide for our readiness.” There is a board, consisting of 2 city members, 2 county members and one from Bearcreek. There is a contract with rural fire and additional contracts with fire rescue, ambulance service and fire protection. “We have incredible volunteers in all divisions!” He said the concept of the district started out as an experiment.
Kuntz explained, “We continue to be a very vibrant organization. He gave an example. In other Montana regions, “three-quarters of the cities have 10 volunteers, 2 active." He said they often can't meet needs. "For example, a 26 year old had a heart attack. Freeport Ambulance couldn’t respond. Bozeman Ambulance responded.” By that time, the person was dead.
“That situation is not unique,” he stressed. “We’ve had that situation happen a lot in Montana! It’s easy to take our situation for granted. We’re very fortunate with volunteers and professionals; it’s a pretty amazing level of care, with quick response and a lot of service for our community.”
He added, “There is no legal responsibility for any city or county to have ambulance service. Legally, there is only responsibility for police and fire. I argue it is a moral one.”
He explained their genesis. “In the 1970’s ambulance services didn’t really exist. Before it was usually provided by funeral homes because you’d either be going to the hospital or the funeral home!”
Kuntz stressed, “We need to rectify that $59 per year. We will need your assistance in that new proposal (forthcoming).” He said it is “an honor to be in charge of a service that people seem to appreciate.” He believed the proposal would be “the fairest way.”
In the proposal, “the Hotel would pay a lot more; the average house would pay less.” The council asked when it would come to their table. “I would love for the next tax assessment but not sure we could make it. It would have to go to a vote. I’ll work with the County Commissioners. They have not yet met with the Fire District Board. Ultimately, the County Commissioners have to put it up.” It was hard work between the communities and the commissioners that first formed the district.
The proposal will pertain to only the current beneficiaries. There will be no change in boundaries.”There has been a lot of pain over the years to get to this point. It really has been very beneficial,” said Kuntz. Communities not structured like this do not have this level of service. “We really are very efficient in what we do.”
The group has some multiple strains of income but training, supplies, equipment, maintenance and transport costs all require funding and costs are going up. “Montana is a wide, isolated area. There is not a lot of funding. I think you’ll see a lot more organizations coming together.”
Up to half of their time is transporting people to Billings. “It’s amazing what we provide-even compared to cities. We have three critical care paramedics-comparable to in a helicopter. It’s very important because it allows us to to keep care high.” That means life-saving action while at the scene or en route to hospitals.
According to Kuntz, the “experiment” of the Ambulance District is working.