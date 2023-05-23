Museum Pieces Museum Pieces May 23, 2023 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save May 29: The Carbon County Historical Museum will open, Memorial Day. Summer hours will follow: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.June 1: The Cowboy Girl, with John Clayton-author, naturalist starting at 6:30 p.m., Free to members, $5 for non-Carbon County Historical Museum, 406-446-3667 at 224 N Broadway, Red Lodge. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Museums Trending now Red Lodge Graduate Class of 2023 Boos makes All State as Rams place 4th at State Golf meet Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News