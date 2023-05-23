May 29: The Carbon County Historical Museum will open, Memorial Day. Summer hours will follow: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

June 1: The Cowboy Girl, with John Clayton-author, naturalist starting at 6:30 p.m., Free to members, $5 for non-Carbon County Historical Museum, 406-446-3667 at 224 N Broadway, Red Lodge.

