Carbon County Public Health recognizes May as National Mental Health Awareness Month focusing on bringing tools, resources, and education to the general public.
Mental health is a hot topic. This is good news. It means the stigma for mental health issues is slowly going away. Mental health issues are finally getting the attention they deserve. Healthcare workers and individuals feel they can discuss mental health more openly. However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t still work to do.
As a whole, we often misunderstand mental health because it is hard to define. Additionally, mental health includes several areas. These areas involve one’s social, emotional, and psychological well-being. Mental health affects thoughts, feelings, and actions. When one has positive mental health, they are better equipped to handle stress, be more productive, and realize their full potential.
While we focus on our physical wellbeing, the food we eat, exercise, and getting regular check-ups for vision and dental care, we often forget to take stock of our emotional and spiritual needs. Everyday demands take their toll.
What is mental health?
Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.
Why is mental health important for overall health?
According to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Mental and physical health are equally important components of overall health. For example, depression increases the risk for many types of physical health problems, particularly long-lasting conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Similarly, the presence of chronic conditions can increase the risk for mental illness. Can your mental health change over time? Yes, it’s important to remember that a person’s mental health can change over time, depending on many factors. When the demands placed on a person exceed their resources and coping abilities, their mental health could be impacted. For example, if someone is working long hours, caring for a relative, or experiencing economic hardship, they may experience poor mental health. How common are mental illnesses? According to the CDC, Mental illnesses are among the most common health conditions in the United States. · More than 1 in 5 US adults live with a mental illness. · Over 1 in 5 youth (ages 13-18) either currently or at some point during their life, have had a seriously debilitating mental illness. · About 1 in 25 U.S. adults lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, or major depression. What causes mental illness? There is no single cause for mental illness. A number of factors can contribute to risk for mental illness, such as · Adverse Childhood Experiences, such as trauma or a history of abuse (for example, child abuse, sexual assault, witnessing violence, etc.) · Experiences related to other ongoing (chronic) medical conditions, such as cancer or diabetes · Biological factors or chemical imbalances in the brain · Use of alcohol or drugs · Having feelings of loneliness or isolation There is help out there if you or someone you know are struggling with your mental health. You can call or text 988 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. There are live operators that can help you. We have 2 call centers in the state of Montana, if they aren’t quickly available, you will be re-routed to the nearest call center for help.
For more information, contact Carbon County Public Health at 406-446-9941 or visit our website at co.carbon.mt.us