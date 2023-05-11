Beartooth Humane Alliance (BHA) has pets in need of loving and this week we look at the fostered dogs. Their stories are varied but they are all looking for a safe, loving home. After hearing Lisa Cords’ story last week, of turning to an out of state rescue group for a special breed dog which did not work out, it might be preferable for people to deal with a known animal rescue organization.
In 2006, Beartooth Humane Alliance was the only animal welfare organization created in Carbon and Stillwater counties. Founded by Dianne Zook, of Red Lodge, it was born out of love to help people in the community find loving pets in need. Its mission is to help this community and help animals.
Unlike other animal rescue organizations, BHA does not operate a shelter. Instead, they rely on a network of foster homes that house homeless pets until they are permanently placed.
Laura Bailey, in Communications, for BHA, weighs in about the virtues and value of rescue dogs. They also have a few waiting for your love right now.
Asked why is it a great idea to adopt a rescue dog, Bailey said, “What could be better than unconditional love? When you adopt a rescue dog, you’re getting a friend for life!”
She explained, “We also believe that dogs have a way of understanding that they have been given a second chance, and they return your kindness with a lifetime of devotion.
Rescue groups, like BHA, and animal shelters make it their mission never to see a pet become homeless again. This means we go to great lengths to ensure the best possible match is made between your family, your lifestyle, and the pet you hope to adopt.
Shelters and rescue organizations also provide quality medical care for not only routine things like exams, disease testing, vaccinations, and spay/neuter, but also extraordinary care when needed. And fostering organizations like BHA house adoptable pets in a home environment where we can learn an animal’s temperament, disposition, and personality, which helps us make the perfect match.
In the past couple of years, we have seen an uptick in the number of dogs that have come through BHA, and right now we have four dogs looking for homes: Drew, a sweet senior, Hund, a friendly hound dog, Atlas, a big dog with a big heart, and Zeus a fun-loving pit bull and Frenchie mix.”
Those are just the dogs available through BHA. There are thousands of dogs nationwide who are in rescues waiting for adoption. Many are mixed breeds, but there are dozens of breed-specific rescues out there as well for people who are looking for a specific breed.
Bailey said, “There’s a misconception that rescue dogs have behavioral issues and that’s why they end up in rescues, but in our experience that’s rarely the case. At BHA we help people find new homes for their dogs when ‘life happens’ and their circumstances don’t allow them to keep their dogs. It’s never the dog’s fault.”
According to its site, “From its inception, BHA has been responsive to community needs, assisting in adoptions, lost and found pets, spay/neuter and humane education.
Their work started in 2003 when an informal group of concerned community members held Carbon County’s first ever spay/neuter clinic, dubbed Operation Nip & Tuck. With the help of generous donors and more than 100 volunteers, 332 dogs and cats were spayed or neutered at no cost to their owners.
Operation Nip & Tuck continued every year through 2015 before transitioning to a by-appointment model. Since the program started more than 5,000 dogs and cats have been spayed/neutered.”