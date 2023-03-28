Abby Lotz, Chief Executive Officer, Beartooth Billings Clinic (BBC), Red Lodge, described the opening of the new state-of-the-art 3D mammography service at the Clinic as an example “of what can be done when you partner with your community and have that giving.”
The 3D mammography unit is “fully funded from earnings from our endowment which was the purpose of why we started that effort so many years ago,” added Lotz.“I could not be more excited and we cannot wait to serve the community.”
“It has been a long time coming, and I’m so excited. It is amazing technology and provides a special service to our women here and in the surrounding communities,” said Dulcie Trager, Radiology Technologist at BBC.
The 3D mammogram is an imaging test that combines multiple breast X-rays to create a three-dimensional picture of the breast and is used to look for breast cancer in people who have no signs or symptoms.
“It is like a mini CT for the screening and the best for locating dense breasted tissue on women, because what has happened in the past they have found with the 2D is things hide behind the dense tissue. This 3D technology will bring it out, make it pop, so there will be less call backs as you’ll know more and find more immediately,” said Trager.
The imagery will still be in black and white and grey.
“A tumor will show up white and fatty tissues will be grey. The 3D takes 15 quick slices and the doctors can look at them and exam them,” said Trager.
The 3D unit can be used on men as well.
Dolce recalled starting her career with actual film and having to take photographs and run it through to see if it was good.
“Now I push a button,” said Trager.
One of the biggest advantages for the 3D unit is that “it isn’t so scary” said Trager.
“I do still get women coming in, be it their first time, and every single one has walked out saying ‘that’s the best experience I’ve had,’” said Trager.
The unit comes with various shaped and curved plastic paddles “to fit better with the chest walls and the breast tissue and less compression on the breast that makes it a lot more comfortable,” said Trager. “It provides for greater comfort convenience, accuracy and compassion.”
“The whole design is more comfortable, less stressful, and has less radiation. It’s a win-win,” said Linda Harris, Director of Foundation and Finance at BBC.
The BBC hope that people utilize this local service more often.