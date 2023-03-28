Mammogram

Dulcie Trager, Radiology Technologist, with the new 3D mammogram unit at the Beartooth Billings Clinic, Red Lodge.

 Photo by Alastair Baker

Abby Lotz, Chief Executive Officer, Beartooth Billings Clinic (BBC), Red Lodge, described the opening of the new state-of-the-art 3D mammography service at the Clinic as an example “of what can be done when you partner with your community and have that giving.”

The 3D mammography unit is “fully funded from earnings from our endowment which was the purpose of why we started that effort so many years ago,” added Lotz.“I could not be more excited and we cannot wait to serve the community.”