New Blood Challenges Institutional Knowledge For Board Positions

According to Montana Code Annotated 76-1-224(1)(a), citizen members of city planning boards “shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the city”. That certainly describes the City of Red Lodge’s two longest serving Planning Board members: Sandy Conlee and Jeff DiBenedetto (with 13 and 15 years, respectively, as Board Members). Both have terms that expire at the end of March and both have formally expressed their willingness and desire to continue serving on the Board that is tasked with managing both existing and expected growth. Institutional knowledge will be particularly important as 2025 approaches with the promise of a dynamic environment and the regular five-year review of the City Growth Policy and Zoning Regulations. 

Prior to beginning his service on the Planning Board in 2008, DiBenedetto participated in the public process of designing the 1995 Red Lodge Master Plan (“which was developed with broad community wide consensus”) and was a member of the 2000 Growth Policy Committee, which “reviewed the 1995 Master Plan and incorporated much of the vision, goals and objectives of the Master Plan.” His profession as a vegetation and landscape ecologist have involved him with land use and natural resource planning for almost 50 years. When asked what he would like to accomplish if appointed to another term, DiBenedetto stated he’d like to encourage more public involvement in the planning process. “I would like to see more public engagement and participation, particularly with regard to the Growth Policy review. After 30 years, it’s perhaps time to repeat the process of public engagement used to develop the 1995 Master Plan to validate or update the vision and goals of the community and better reflect current land use and planning issues.”

