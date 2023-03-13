New Blood Challenges Institutional Knowledge For Board Positions

According to Montana Code Annotated 76-1-224(1)(a), citizen members of city planning boards “shall be qualified by knowledge and experience in matters pertaining to the development of the city”. That certainly describes the City of Red Lodge’s two longest serving Planning Board members: Sandy Conlee and Jeff DiBenedetto (with 13 and 15 years, respectively, as Board Members). Both have terms that expire at the end of March and both have formally expressed their willingness and desire to continue serving on the Board that is tasked with managing both existing and expected growth. Institutional knowledge will be particularly important as 2025 approaches with the promise of a dynamic environment and the regular five-year review of the City Growth Policy and Zoning Regulations.
Prior to beginning his service on the Planning Board in 2008, DiBenedetto participated in the public process of designing the 1995 Red Lodge Master Plan (“which was developed with broad community wide consensus”) and was a member of the 2000 Growth Policy Committee, which “reviewed the 1995 Master Plan and incorporated much of the vision, goals and objectives of the Master Plan.” His profession as a vegetation and landscape ecologist have involved him with land use and natural resource planning for almost 50 years. When asked what he would like to accomplish if appointed to another term, DiBenedetto stated he’d like to encourage more public involvement in the planning process. “I would like to see more public engagement and participation, particularly with regard to the Growth Policy review. After 30 years, it’s perhaps time to repeat the process of public engagement used to develop the 1995 Master Plan to validate or update the vision and goals of the community and better reflect current land use and planning issues.”
Conlee got her start in a small town that exploded with growth and pushed out the original mom-and-pop businesses that made her hometown unique. She doesn’t want to see that happen to Red Lodge. In addition to serving on the Planning Board since 2010, Conlee’s many years of experience as a real estate broker gives her “invaluable knowledge of land, homes and deeded restrictions on use of both.” It also gives her the perspective to help identify and avoid unintended consequences of potential planning decisions. Her service on the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation’s (RLACF) Workforce Housing Steering Committee has given her added knowledge of, and a passion for solving, our housing dilemma. “I would love to find a way to solve our problem regarding the lack of rentals for our workers…zoning is only one tool. I’m hoping we get a chance to annex some City-owned land just outside the city limits that would allow for a large apartment complex in the coming years. There’s still a lot left to do in our zoning regulations – what worked ten years ago might not work today.”
In January, the City notified the public that two Planning Board terms were expiring and that anyone interested in serving on the Board should submit a letter of interest. Conlee responded on Jan. 11 and DiBenedetto on Jan. 16, both expressing their desire to continue serving on the Board. On March 3, the last day submissions were accepted, two more applicants sent emails to the City within minutes of each other asking to be considered. Those applicants are Brian Langeliers and Theresa Whistler, who both boast extensive volunteer work in the community including working with the RLACF and serving on the Sustainability Board (although Langeliers only served briefly as “other commitments” ended his service).
Langeliers is employed full time at Tippet Rise as its Digital Experience Administrator. He states in his letter of interest: “I feel that the opportunity to serve on the planning committee would offer an immersive education in the City of Red Lodge and could provide a foundation for further involvement in local government service.” According to MCA 76-1-221, property ownership is a prerequisite for serving on the Planning Board. Search of property ownership records in Carbon County did not reveal any property owned by Langeliers.
Whistler served one term on the Red Lodge City Council (2021-2022), the last year of which she participated on the Planning Board. Also during her last year in office, the City allowed her non-profit to begin construction on an observatory in a City park without an estimated project cost, approved design or a signed agreement. No insurance rider indemnifying the City against liability for the project has been provided. She states in her letter of interest: “I am deeply invested in our community one way or another and continued service upon the Planning Board would be an honor should I be appointed.” Records show Whistler owns property within city limits.
The Red Lodge City Council are scheduled to decide who will fill the Board positions at their meeting on Tuesday, March 14, at 6 p.m.