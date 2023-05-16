The Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation (MOLF) has received a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) to focus on improving elk, mule deer and pronghorn migratory movements in southeast Montana. The grant provides MOLF and partners a total of $275,000 for priority work identified over the next two years. MOLF and our partners will contribute roughly an additional $1 million in matching funds and in-kind support.

“We are excited to work alongside our partners and private landowners to improve the migration of big game in Montana,” said Mitch King, Executive Director, Montana Outdoor Legacy Foundation. “We know where movements are inhibited and where habitats pose challenges, this funding allows us to put the research into action.”