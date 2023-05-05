News Office Closed May 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Carbon County News office will be closed Thursday, May 11 and Friday May 12. Please call 406 446-2222 for assistance. We apologize for any inconvenience. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Job Market Trending now Dog Gone! New Puppy Found! BPA Video Team Wins at National! Police Blotter Rock and Sand Debris Remediation in the Works Police Blotter Submit News Carbon County News is your newspaper. Help us keep it full of local news. Share story ideas with the newsroom. Submit News