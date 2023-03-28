On Monday, March 27, the National Institute of Health reported on recent HIV research.
HIV can persist for years in myeloid cells of people on antiretroviral therapy
NIH-funded study confirms white blood cell subtype as HIV reservoir, suggests new target for cure efforts.
A subset of white blood cells, known as myeloid cells, can harbor HIV in people who have been virally suppressed for years on antiretroviral therapy, according to findings from a small study supported by the National Institutes of Health. In the study, researchers used a new quantitative method to show that HIV in specific myeloid cells—short-lived monocytes and longer-lived monocyte-derived macrophages—can be reactivated and infect new cells. The findings, published in Nature Microbiology(link is external), suggest that myeloid cells contribute to a long-lived HIV reservoir, making these cells an important but overlooked target in efforts to eradicate HIV.
“Our findings challenge the prevailing narrative that monocytes are too short-lived to be important in cure efforts,” said study author Rebecca Veenhuis, Ph.D.(link is external), an assistant professor of molecular and comparative pathobiology and of neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore. “Yes, the cells are short-lived, but our follow-up data show that HIV can persist in monocytes over several years in people who are virally suppressed.”
The study, led by Veenhuis and colleagues at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, was supported by the National Institute of Mental Health, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, all part of NIH.
Antiretroviral medications are effective in treating HIV because they prevent the virus from infecting new cells and multiplying. However, HIV may still exist in cells that are in a resting, or latent, state, creating an HIV reservoir. CD4 T cells, a type of white blood cell, are the most well-studied HIV reservoir. Identifying HIV reservoirs is critical to cure efforts, as latent HIV can be reactivated if people stop taking antiretroviral medications.
“What’s really important in the long run is understanding how monocytes contribute to the tissue macrophage reservoir,” explained Janice Clements, Ph.D.(link is external), senior author on the study and professor of molecular and comparative pathobiology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. “If monocytes can carry virus to the brain, or lung, or another part of the body and infect resident macrophages that are self-renewing and live almost indefinitely, that’s a real problem.”
The results showed that cultures from five of the 10 participants had detectable HIV genetic material in monocyte-derived macrophages that could be reactivated to infect other cells and produce more virus.
Follow-up data from three participants showed that this reservoir can be long-lived, harboring latent HIV for months to several years. It indicates that monocyte-derived macrophages could contribute to viral rebound if antiretroviral treatment is disrupted.
Investigating the mechanisms that replenish the monocyte reservoir over time is a critical next step in this research.
“These findings underscore the importance of broadening the scope of HIV cure efforts,” said Joshua A. Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., director of the National Institute of Mental Health. “Shifting away from a sole focus on CD4 T cells to thinking about CD 4 T cells and myeloid cells together, in context, will propel the field toward more promising strategies for eradicating HIV.”