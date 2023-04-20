Talking with people from Red Lodge to Fromberg, people are watching the water levels this week on Rock Creek and the Clark’s Fork as rain and snow are forecast. It appears generally, so far, so good, as state and local workers work hard to meet the uncertain climate deadline to minimize any potential impact of spring melt.
The good news is that Michael Richmond, Meteorologist Seasonal Predictive Services forecaster for the USFS Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula, based in Red Lodge, reports looking at the modeling “for this week into next. Nothing extreme showing up. Just a parade of weaker systems passing thru, and not under-cutting us, bringing the upslope N-NE flow. So we will only get small amounts of rain/snow from them, if any, along the Beartooth Front.”
Red Lodge
Tom Williams helps clear the Beartooth Pass for the Montana Department of Transportation. He is also a ditch rider for Clear Creek Ditch which leads to Dry Creek. Williams said, “We were up on the Pass on Friday. We were taking equipment up. It’s not nearly as heavy (a snowpack) as last year.”
He remains hopeful. “After that big storm, Snowtel (NWS site) showed Beartooth Lake got 7 inches. West of Red Lodge got 50 inches.” He believes it fell mostly on the north facing slopes, west of Red Lodge.
“I drove up the Pass above the first switchback. There was one, to one and a half feet of snow. It’s kind of like that every year. Last year was the perfect situation with that late May heavy, wet snow. It rained right after it.” It made Rock Creek’s stream bed “extremely compromised.”
As for Clear Creek Ditch, it is totally out of service. “Our ditch won’t hold water. They’re repairing it and have about two to three weeks left.” He believes there are approximately 15-20 people on the ditch. Last year, he said, “Rock Creek took out several hundred feet of Clear Creek Ditch.”
Deborah Muth lives on the river. Muth said, “As far as the river we haven’t seen big water yet and the river work in town is pretty much constant but will it be done before the snow melts and starts rushing down stream...Touch and go!”
Fox
Andrea Perrins said there was no real concern she’s heard, to date, about Rock Creek. She and husband, Will, are located on the other side of the highway. Likewise, Last year, said Andrea, the water flooded up to the grain elevator. On Monday, Will drove to Rock Creek and remarked, “Nothing happening here in Fox.”
Joliet
John Botts of Botts Family Motel on Front Street, said there were no meetings about the river and he has not heard of any concerns. Botts said, “I drove by (Rock Creek) Sunday. It didn’t look too bad.” As long as it “just doesn’t melt too quickly.”
Dan Nardinger said of Phil and Stacie Nardinger’s ranch, “Susie, Ruby (dog) and I took a walk to Rock Creek to check it out. It was way low, much less than I expected. Neither Phil nor us are in any danger at least for this week. Phil would probably never flood from the creek, but was sure muddy a few days ago when I was down there...”
Bridger
Former Fromberg Mayor, Shirley Miller, said, “In Bridger, it looks a little muddy, it looks ok” regarding the Clark’s Fork. However, she reflected, “I worry about all the people in Fromberg living on the east side, the well, the new water treatment plant.” She noted, “However, there’s a berm there now.”
Fromberg
Tammy Taylor said, “I attended a council meeting last Tuesday (April 11). There are citizens who are extremely concerned about possible flooding. Although it appeared to fall on deaf ears. They have not rip rapped, nor do I think they will. The enormous concern is those that have lost their high banks on the river. Those banks were the protection in the past but are now gone. The other concern is no one cleaned debris from the river. At the moment, the bridge has multiple debris on one pillar. As you drive towards Billings, there are considerable piles of debris that will cause huge issues with the bridges.” The new bridge has cracks from last year’s debris.
Taylor said the topic just came up during the regular meeting’s public comment “as there have no proper preparations that the public can see apart from 10 large sandbags that re placed outside the city shop on the west side of town.”
Mayor Tim Nottingham has been working to try to get funding for prevention but it has been a challenge for the small town. Money given by FEMA just repaid past bills.
Taylor believes that flooding, should it occur, will be on the east side of town. “they had a gentleman from the Omaha Army Corps of Engineers that said the paperwork for the grant was in the works…(but she said), my understanding is that is for a flood plain map.”
Taylor feels that isn’t a real solution. “…promising a map doesn’t resolve the problem…There’s a lot of verbiage it’s the county’s job, not ours. I scratch my head as I watach other towns work in unison with the county and accomplish a goal. Understand, after the flood, the Mayor thought the Commissioners were going to pick up the tab for the garbage. It puzzled me how anyone could think they were financially responsible.”
She says, “It’s frustrating for many in the community. Especially for those right on the river.”
An attempt was made to contact Rock Creek Commissioner Peter Bertolino but no response was received by press time.