Talking with people from Red Lodge to Fromberg, people are watching the water levels this week on Rock Creek and the Clark’s Fork as rain and snow are forecast. It appears generally, so far, so good, as state and local workers work hard to meet the uncertain climate deadline to minimize any potential impact of spring melt.

The good news is that Michael Richmond, Meteorologist Seasonal Predictive Services forecaster for the USFS Northern Rockies Coordination Center in Missoula, based in Red Lodge, reports looking at the modeling “for this week into next. Nothing extreme showing up. Just a parade of weaker systems passing thru, and not under-cutting us, bringing the upslope N-NE flow. So we will only get small amounts of rain/snow from them, if any, along the Beartooth Front.”

