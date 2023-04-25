The Old Stone Players are back in the limelight with a mystery spoof called ‘The Single Man’, a parody between The Pink Panther and The Bachelor that will run April 28-29 at the Cobblestone School, Absarokee.
During the course of the run there will be a popcorn night, dinner night, dessert night and pie night. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of the Cobblestone Preservation Committee to maintain and improve this Historic School that now serves as a hub for community activities.
The hilarious murder mystery spoof centers around a death threat found on the set of the hit television show, ‘The Single Man’, giving the producers a brilliant idea: Have suave mustachioed investigator Henri Poisson fill in for the terrified bachelor in order to root out the presumptive killer. But with eight single ladies vying for his attention on the show, will Poisson be able to discover the killer in time? Who will get the rose, and who will get the thorns?
Supported by the Cobblestone Preservation Committee, this popular local theater group are returning to the stage with many familiar faces and also new wannabe actors from the Absarokee community taking up the roles in this fun action packed play.
The Players are bringing back this tradition of putting on a comic play/melodrama. Phil Adams and Billy Flanagan have long been participants and organizers in this annual event and are at it again bringing us out of winter weather for a good laugh and community gathering.
You don’t want to miss out. This event is always popular so get your tickets early. You can pick one of four nights. Gather some friends to make up a table of 8. Or come on your own and meet new people. Dates are April 28 ( dessert night ) and April 29 ( pie night ). Tickets vary from $15 to $25 and can be purchased at Absarokee Liquor Store or at Cloud Nine Quilts on Absarokee’s main street at 15 S Woodard.
Phone number 328-4032. You can call and reserve tickets if you live out of town. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7p.m.