Mystery

Say it with roses: Charlene Peterson and Todd Goodsell flirt away.

 Courtesy

The Old Stone Players are back in the limelight with a mystery spoof called ‘The Single Man’, a parody between The Pink Panther and The Bachelor that will run April 21-22 and April 28-29 at the Cobblestone School, Absarokee.

During the course of the run there will be a popcorn night, dinner night, dessert night and pie night. All proceeds will go to support the efforts of the Cobblestone Preservation Committee to maintain and improve this Historic School that now serves as a hub for community activities.