Malcolm "Mack" Long, Director of the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), stands beside JD the bear, the MDT mascot named in honor of Jeffrey Dyekman who was tragically killed by a vehicle that drove through a traffic barrier while he was working on a road construction crew in 2018. Long would like to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones and always stay alert for hazards and changing conditions while on Montana’s roads.
The Beartooth Pass is cleared by pushing and blowing the snow downhill making the switchbacks below dangerous for those not in radio contact with the road crew. MDT requests that all traffic (vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians) stay off the Pass until it is officially opened. There is still much repair work requiring heavy machinery to be completed, including rock fences and guardrails, before travel on the highway is safe.
Malcolm "Mack" Long, Director of the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT), stands beside JD the bear, the MDT mascot named in honor of Jeffrey Dyekman who was tragically killed by a vehicle that drove through a traffic barrier while he was working on a road construction crew in 2018. Long would like to remind drivers to slow down in construction zones and always stay alert for hazards and changing conditions while on Montana’s roads.
The Beartooth Pass is cleared by pushing and blowing the snow downhill making the switchbacks below dangerous for those not in radio contact with the road crew. MDT requests that all traffic (vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians) stay off the Pass until it is officially opened. There is still much repair work requiring heavy machinery to be completed, including rock fences and guardrails, before travel on the highway is safe.
By the time you read this the relatively light snowpack will be cleared off the Beartooth Pass in preparation for its Memorial Weekend opening. But that is just the beginning of the work the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) has to do to get its stretch of the Beartooth Highway open for the season. Several stretches of guardrail were removed last autumn in stretches known to have damaging snow slides and those guardrails need to be put back into place. There are also several areas of damaged guardrails that need to be fixed or replaced. One rock fence (the metal mesh used to hold back rockslides from the road) was damaged by sliding snow to the extent its anchor was pulled out. There is a glacier that is melting underneath two spots in the highway that requires annual filling (the sunken spots are about 6-10 inches deep).
The entire stretch of the Beartooth Highway that MDT is responsible for will be inspected and made safe before it is opened to the public. While the crews are at work, MDT asks that the public refrain from walking or otherwise recreating on the highway. There are MDT employees in trucks and heavy equipment working diligently to open the highway as quickly as safely possible. In doing so, debris from work up the switchbacks may fall downward. MDT crews stay safe by keeping in radio contact and knowing where the others are. It is dangerous to recreate on the Pass while repairs are being made and, while it is not illegal, MDT strongly discourages it. Mack Long, Director of MDT, and the entire Beartooth Highway crew look forward to opening the Pass for your driving and riding pleasure as soon as possible.