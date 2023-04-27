It is not often one can recall the first service of a new church in town and its pastor was as excited as anyone to see it finally become a reality. The first service at Messiah Lutheran Church in Red Lodge, took place on Easter Sunday, April 9, in its recently completed facility at the end of Lower Continental Drive. The building is large, spacious and welcoming.

Pastor Ben Cherland, known to his congregation as “Pastor Ben” admitted it was historic. “It was remarkable.” The Holy Week services were done elsewhere so it was the first mass held there. “The first service (there) came after a very fulfilling Holy Week…Easter Vigil, Good Friday service, none of these services were at the new building. We moved in this week!” The church is now fully operational. About 89 attended. He called the day “Joyful! I hung out under the drop off (overhang of the church). It was overwhelming!”

