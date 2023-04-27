It is not often one can recall the first service of a new church in town and its pastor was as excited as anyone to see it finally become a reality. The first service at Messiah Lutheran Church in Red Lodge, took place on Easter Sunday, April 9, in its recently completed facility at the end of Lower Continental Drive. The building is large, spacious and welcoming.
Pastor Ben Cherland, known to his congregation as “Pastor Ben” admitted it was historic. “It was remarkable.” The Holy Week services were done elsewhere so it was the first mass held there. “The first service (there) came after a very fulfilling Holy Week…Easter Vigil, Good Friday service, none of these services were at the new building. We moved in this week!” The church is now fully operational. About 89 attended. He called the day “Joyful! I hung out under the drop off (overhang of the church). It was overwhelming!”
The Pastor has heard nothing but thrilled comments and congratulations. He said enthusiastically, “We have a number of people interested in joining.”
During the last seven months, they shared space with Calvary Episcopal. “They took us in after we sold the old building. They let us participate,” said Cherland. The two communities grew together. “It was an exciting opportunity to enrich the ecumenical relationship!”
He noted, “The (old) church never had the ability to hold many-an uncomfortable 50 in the old building on 19th and Adams Ave.” That building is now a single-family residence. Calvary Episcopal is also smaller than the new church.
Pastor Ben grew up in Saskatchewan, Canada and lived in Minneapolis. Cherland attended Luther Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota and received a Master of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in New York City. Asked about his downtown NYC experience he says, “a rich experience, for sure!”
Coincidentally, he arrived in Red Lodge in April, 2020, in time to serve his first Easter Mass. “Red Lodge had just shut down due to the pandemic. It was a challenge.” But the small congregation made it easy. “Technically, the church was closed.” But for a year they ended up worshipping over Zoom, growing from a handful to 20-30 congregants.” By 2021 Holy Week, “finally, we opened again!”
He reflected about the shutdown. “It gave me the latitude to try some changes, get my feet under me.” He called himself a “new, unseasoned pastor” at the time. “It is my first calling.”
The Church will already be starting a major community service soon. “We are working with the Red Lodge Area Community Foundation on providing childcare,” Pastor Ben declared. They already have a Director, Megan Strong. The facility hopes to open at the church sometime in July-August. This would be a great boon to a county that has seen two childcare facilities of Headstart close a few years ago.
Asked about how the Church helps people deal with the serious times we live with the pandemic, inflation, rising costs and stress, Pastor Ben says, “The war, the economy, people struggling…they’re encountering death on a daily basis. The Church is where you learn to be unafraid of death: gathering in community, giving mutual support in the presence of God-learning that the promises of God are stronger than death.” It is about “no longer being afraid of death even in the midst of it-it is part of what the Church is about.”
As for the beautiful new church, he invites people to come. “Our doors are always open. We really want to give it away. This building is not about us-it’s a gift to Red Lodge. We aim to service the community and engage with them.”