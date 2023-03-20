On the morning of March 16, 2023, Theresa Whistler met with the commissioners regarding their concerns about her proposed observatory in Van Dyke Park near the Fairgrounds. The commissioners reiterated their displeasure at being named as a stakeholder when they had not been informed of or consulted on the project. Whistler apologized. When asked, she admitted to having no permits but stated she is working through the City’s procedures. Commissioner Bill Bullock pointed out that the County already has plans to build a new sand shed and to move the Red Lodge Shop to the south Fairgrounds property. The sand shed is already designed as a 24-hour operation with south-facing lighting. Whistler suggested that installing motion sensors on the lighting could mitigate the impact on the observatory. Parking is another issue for the County. Parking on the street is illegal and parking on the Fairgrounds may be considered trespassing as it is County property. As a City resident and taxpayer, Bullock expressed his concern regarding the long-term future of the observatory. He referenced a number of other park projects that were to be maintained by volunteers but then had to be picked up by the City when the originators moved on. Whistler thought several people and groups might carry on, but she hadn’t discussed it with them. She said there would be next to no maintenance as it will just be a metal shed (current plans call for a mechanical slide-off roof). Whistler noted she plans to start fundraising and grant writing after she figures out the cost. Whistler stated she has increased her personal pledge from $15,000 to $20,000.
The project received its public introduction over a year ago on Feb. 2, 2022, when then Red Lodge Council member Whistler went before the Red Lodge City Parks, Trees and Recreation Board (Parks Board) to present a potential observatory project for Van Dyke Park on behalf of Hero’s STEAM Center. The minutes reference a possible 12’x12’ square building. “An MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) between Dark Skies and the Parks Board would be required. They do not need electricity and she believes the parking on the South end of the rodeo grounds would be sufficient.” A supporting document included a grant request for $1,000 and estimated a total project cost of “approximately $8,800-$11,500.” It further states “No money raised yet, but donor pledging campaign planned for near future”. The Board unanimously approved the “location and initial proposal/concept of the observatory pending further specific information.”