TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 287
CIVIL PROCESS = 2
WELFARE CHECK = 8
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 27
MEDICALS = 23
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIMES = 35 Minutes
ACTIVE ALARMS = 5
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 6
MOTORIST ASSIST = 5
CRASH = 3
SLIDE-OFFS = 4
ARRESTS = 2
INCARCERATIONS = 1
WARNINGS = 38
CITATIONS = 17
3/20/23 Homeowners arrived to their house that had a great deal of smoke billowing out of it. A Deputy, the Bridger PD Chief, and Bridger/Belfry/Fromberg fire crews were paged and went enroute as the smoke increased. They were able to extinguish the fire that was discovered to have started after a pan on the stove had accidentally been left on.
A Deputy investigated reports of stolen items, after which the owner quashed the claims due to a misunderstanding.
3/21/23 Bridger Police Chief investigated a tree that a vehicle hit and damaged. The vehicle was towed.
A woman asked to speak with a Deputy, claiming that a Protection Order was violated after she gave permission for the culprit to do what she called in to make claims about.
3/22/23 Fish, Wildlife & Parks along with Bridger PD issued citations to a resident for several hunting violations.
Officer and Deputy were requested to check on a male who was thought to be suicidal. Contact was made with him, and he was not hurt and not requesting help. The concerned friend was advised that all was fine.
RLPD Officer was dispatched to a residence for verbal argument.
3/23/23 A 911 call reporting a physical altercation between family members brought Deputies and a Trooper to the scene. All parties were interviewed and the situation culminated in an arrest of one person on multiple charges, who was transported and detained at YCDF.
Staff at an assisting living facility requested assistance with a resident that was breaking things and threatening staff. Sheriff, Detective, Deputy and Trooper responded, and were able to calm the resident and transport him to Billings Clinic for evaluation and treatment.
3/24/23 A report of a scuffle over a backpack was investigated by a Deputy, and ultimately led to a citation for assault being issued.
As the winter storm started to flex its muscles, calls began to come in reporting power lines stretching and breaking from the weight of the snow, and motorists having difficulties navigating in the often white-out conditions.
3/25/23 Northwestern Energy trucks and crew were kept busy with power lines as well as a reported 20 power poles that went down from the storm. Numerous reports of stuck vehicles were made, but there was no way to get assistance to the stranded motorists. RLPD officers were able to provide rides to their hotels, and convince them to work on getting vehicles free by light of day.
3/26/23 A plethora of people called Dispatch throughout the day to inquire about a variety of things in regard to the ongoing snow storm. Dispatch had to repeatedly refer everyone to the appropriate agencies. Some of the inquiries people had were: asking when they would have their parking spots/driveways/roads plowed out, complaints about people not driving safely on the snowy roads, reports of more downed power lines, some wondering when their power would be turned back on, etc.