TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 267
CIVIL PROCESS = 1
WELFARE CHECK = 2
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 28
MEDICALS = 12
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIMES = 5 HOURS 15 MIN
ACTIVE ALARMS = 4
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 2
MOTORIST ASSIST = 6
CRASH = 4
SLIDE-OFFS = 3
HIT AND RUN = 3
ARRESTS = 4
INCARCERATIONS = 4
WARNINGS = 53
CITATIONS = 30
3/27/23 A Deputy investigated a vandalism case of a house egging that happened overnight.
A concerned caller reported hearing and feeling an explosion on the top of Red Lodge Mountain. Dispatch confirmed with the ski area’s manager that this is ongoing blasting for avalanche control after the snow storm.
RLPD Officers tracked down and cited a man for a vehicle hit and run that occurred earlier in a business parking lot.
3/28/23 Several calls from a Joliet resident is having a Deputy look into his claims of a loose and vicious dog in town.
Complaint of an insulation blowing all over the roadway from an in transit modular home. Pilot car and following vehicles were stopped, advised of the situation and personnel resolved the issue.
Multiple vehicles were issued citations for parking in intersections and crosswalks.
3/29/23 RLPD Officer attempted to contact the owner of a vehicle parked during snow removal. Due to the unsuccessful attempt to reach the owner the vehicle was towed.
Numerous reports both via emergent and non-emergent numbers of an injured deer needing dispatched. FWP alerted but did not respond. The deer was dispatched by RLPD Captain.
K9 Beth and her handler assisted Probation and Parole Officers with conducting home visits.
Deputies arrested an individual on multiple warrants. Subject transported to YCDF.
3/30/23 911 report of an intoxicated subject causing a verbal disturbance. Deputy and Officer responded and attempted to speak with the individual whom then brandished a firearm. Involved law enforcement personnel were able to disarm the suspect without injury to any involved persons and the suspect was arrested on both Felony and Misdemeanor charges and transported to YCDF.
Request for a welfare check on a distraught person. RLPD Officer arrived on scene and discovered the person of concern to be the victim of an assault. Officer and CCSO Sgt responded to suspect location, obtained statements and arrested suspect for assault with a weapon. Subject transported to YCDF by CCSO.
Third party report of gas odor somewhere within a city block. RL Fire searched the area though were unable to locate the odor. Scene turned over to utility technician.
3/31/23
Report of continuous vandalism to a road sign causing continuous replacement. Ongoing.
Gas leak. Occupants advised to evacuate. Officer and RL Fire arrived on scene and location of the leak was determined. Utility company notified.
4/1/23 A physical altercation between brothers resulted in the perpetrator being taken to jail by RLPD Sergeant.
County Deputy assisted Laurel PD in detaining a man who violated a restraining order in Laurel and fled to his home in Carbon County. The Deputy took him back to Laurel, after which Laurel PD took the man to YCDF.
A married couple in the throes of a heated argument accidentally pocket dialed 911 in the process. RLPD assisted the County in speaking to the couple and it was confirmed to simply be a loud verbal argument over politics.
4/2/23 A Deputy investigated a claim of a neighbor who reportedly has loud music or TV playing late every night, disrupting sleep for the caller.