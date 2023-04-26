TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 218
CIVIL PROCESS = 8
WELFARE CHECK = 3
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 18
MEDICALS = 13
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIMES = 0 HOURS
ACTIVE ALARMS = 3
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 11
MOTORIST ASSIST = 1
CRASH = 3
HIT AND RUN = 1
ARRESTS = 3
INCARCERATIONS = 0
WARNINGS = 49
CITATIONS = 19
4/17/23 Deputies investigated the backyard of a resident who called in suspicious lights in her backyard late at night. No footprints or anything out of the ordinary was found.
An unoccupied shed caught fire and was extinguished due to efforts of Joliet, Edgar, and Fromberg Fire Crews.
A driver ran away on foot after rolling his vehicle. EMS, Fire, several county law enforcement personnel, and MHP responded to track down the crash site absentee. The incident and driver were turned over to MHP for processing.
4/18/23 Reserve Deputies assisted the County in a trial at the Courthouse that lasted two days.
RLPD Captain responded to a report of a vehicle that slid sideways and collided with, and caused damage to, a street sign. Report taken, pictures taken and citation issued to the driver.
While performing a traffic stop the driver was found to be under the influence. Driver arrested, processed, cited and released and vehicle towed.
4/19/23 Numerous calls reporting that someone had fraudulently used another’s ID and fingerprints and had the caller’s car impounded. After determining the car was not impounded RLPD Captain spoke with the reporter and advised the vehicle was not impounded.
Traffic complaint wherein caller stated they suspected a driver of being impaired. Vehicle stopped by BPD Officer, driver negative impairment.
Notification of persons walking around barricades in construction zone. RLPD and CCSO units advised. Frequent area checks being performed.
Report of a low flying aircraft that then disappeared from a map. FAA contacted and provided plane description and registration number. Pilot identified and contacted who advised they had landed safely.
4/20/23 A subject accepted a transport from a Deputy to Billings for evaluation after she was causing issues at the assisted living facility she lives at.
A report of a low flying aircraft caused concern. Dispatchers called the Air Tower and the pilot. Plane was on the ground safe and sound.
4/21/23 Report of a propane truck stuck sideways due to icy conditions. RLPD Officer performed traffic control due to partial lane blockage until crews were able to sand the roadway.
911 report of an irate individual throwing belongings from a parked vehicle. CCSO Sgt and Deputy responded and located the subject some distance from the vehicle. Subject stated they were finished with Montana, collected some belongings and provided keys to the vehicle to ‘do whatever with’. The very recent previous owner was notified and will be re-gaining possession of the vehicle.
911 report of a semi possibly spraying fuel out the back. Semi was stopped by RLPD Officer who found the material to be a mixture of water and oil. Driver repaired hose, MDOT and DES notified.
Warrants confirmed on two subjects who were then released due to detention facilities refusing to accept to house them.
4/22/23 RLPD Officer pulled over a woman for DUI. She was arrested, processed, and cited. She and her passenger were given rides home by a Deputy.
RLPD Sergeant investigated a complaint of an intoxicated female leaving a bar in her vehicle. The driver was arrested for DUI, her vehicle was towed, and she was taken to the Sheriff’s Office for processing. She was cited and given a ride to a point where a family member came to pick her up.
4/23/23 An out of county 911 call that wrongfully routed to Carbon County entailed a report of a vehicle rollover. Dispatch took initial information and transferred the call to the correct agency for further action.
RLPD Officer spoke with a Respondent of a Protection Order after the Petitioner entered the Respondent’s place of work.
K9 assisted an out-of-county agency during an incident.