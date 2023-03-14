TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 300
WELFARE CHECK = 5
MEDICALS = 8
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 9
CRASH = 2
ARRESTS = 2
INCARCERATIONS = 1
WARNINGS = 81
CITATIONS = 33
3/6/23
911 call was made when an out of state driver slid off the road when leaving his Air B&B rental. Dispatch contacted a tow truck who helped the gentleman continue on his way.
Caller reported that her children called her and said they smell smoke in the house. They were told to wait in vehicle outside for her and fire units to arrive. Multiple Joliet units investigated and the issue was contained.
Red Lodge resident was concerned about lights at the skating rink that are on late every night. He stated that the houses in the neighborhood are flooded with light and no one is using the rink at these times. He also expressed concern over the cost of electricity.
3/7/23
A vehicle being driven erratically was stopped by RLPD and the driver was determined to be intoxicated. The driver was arrested, cited, and given a courtesy ride home.
Caller reported an individual had possibly ingested a poisonous concoction that he had made. Undersheriff and RL EMS responded.
3/8/23
A puppy and dog were dumped along the road, near the property of a concerned livestock owner who contacted the Sheriff’s Office. Beartooth Human Association was contacted.
A Fromberg resident called to advise she saw a mountain lion in her yard. FWP notified.
Several neighbors called regarding a dispute between a juvenile speeding in the area, and the neighbor who is fed up with the alleged behavior. Deputy responded, spoke with all parties and a report was completed.
3/9/23
Caller reported that a female had walked to her house and reported that she was involved in a crash with other occupants still at scene. Undersheriff, Sergeant, Detective, Deputy, Troopers, Joliet EMS, Bridger EMS, Joliet, Edgar and Bridger Fire Departments along with Help Flight responded to the scene. Patients transported to hospital, and one occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. Crash investigation is being handled by MHP.
Missoula County SO advised Carbon County SO that they had a male with a warrant out of Carbon County in custody. Male was transported to their detention facility, and will be transported to Carbon County for his court proceeding on the scheduled date.
3/10/23
Several reports of thefts occurring at the parking lot at Red Lodge Mountain, including a ladder and snow mobile ramps. Report taken by Deputy and investigation is ongoing.
A local merchant reported that there have been items stolen from their vehicles over the past several weeks. Officer responded and initiated increased patrol in the area as well as advising the caller to lock the doors of his vehicle.
3/11/2023
RLPD advised dispatch at 0200 that a number of benches along Broadway near the Pollard Hotel had been knocked over. No one in the area, and unknown what time it took place. Benches were not damaged.
Caller advised that there had been a dog barking furiously for some time. He tracked the sound to a dog whose leg was tangled in barbed wire. RLPD Sgt and Officer responded and freed the dog who led them to the owner’s room at the Chateau Rouge. Emergency vet was called with no answer, so dog owners were going to return to Billings for vet care for dog’s injured leg.
Caller reported that a highly intoxicated female had passed out at the fairgrounds during the skijoring event. CCSO Sgt and RL EMS responded and were able to get female transported for medical attention.
Law enforcement post-skijoring activities wrapped up this first night with numerous intoxicated individuals who were given courtesy rides home, and the arrest of 1 driver for DUI; who was cited, processed and given a courtesy ride to his rental.
3/12/23
RPLD Officer assisted a man in locating his truck after the man reported it stolen.
Several area checks, assists, EMS calls, and courtesy rides were done during the Ski Joring event.