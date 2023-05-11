TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 332
CIVIL PROCESS = 46
WELFARE CHECK = 4
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 31
MEDICALS = 19
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIME = 20 HOURS
ACTIVE ALARMS = 5
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 6
MOTORIST ASSIST = 2
CRASH = 5
HIT AND RUN = 1
ARRESTS = 6
INCARCERATIONS = 4
WARNINGS = 63
CITATIONS = 20
05/01/2023
911 report of a controlled burn that became uncontrollable. Deputy, RLPD Chief and numerous apparatuses from Red Lodge Fire responded quickly gaining control and extinguishing blaze. 1/10 acre burned.
Red Lodge Fire units responded multiple times throughout the day to a commercial building for an active fire alarm. False alarm each time.
Report of a bear eating birdseed from feeder and buckets. Situation referred to FWP.
5/2/23
911 report of controlled burn that escaped and caught a new electrical pole on fire. Roberts Fire responded and contained scene until the arrival of the utility company.
Report of threats to life received after a heated political discussion. Deputy responded, spoke with parties involved, report taken and citation issued.
The sheriff conducted a traffic stop where the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol. Driver arrested, processed, cited and transported home. Vehicle secured on scene.
5/3/23
911 report of vehicle fire. Belfry Fire, Deputy and MHP responded. Fire extinguished.
911 report of brush fire with multiple structures nearby. Red Lodge Fire responded and mutual aid was implemented leading to response from Roberts Fire, Absarokee Fire and Columbus Fire. Crews fought the flames and extinguished the blaze. 25 acres burned.
5/4/23
Report of a trash can filled with weapons, scopes and ammo. RLPD Captain responded and discovered boxes of the items though no weapons.
Warrant service. Subject arrested and brought before a Judge. After hearing subject transported home by CCSO.
Numerous 911 calls throughout the day led to multiple responses to the same location. Deputy spoke with all parties involved each time. Ultimately one subject was arrested on an outstanding warrant and transported to detention facility.
Report of visible flames from a previous burn location. Burn permit system consulted, unable to reach permit holder. Red Lodge Fire and Deputy responded. Fire extinguished; aprx ¼ acre burned.
5/5/23
911 call. Caller advised they needed vehicle lockout services after locking keys in a vehicle. Provided lockout service numbers.
Report of dog chasing neighbor’s livestock. Dog owner contacted by Deputy and advised of Montana Law and advised owner not to let their animal run freely on peoples’ property.
While performing a traffic stop the driver was discovered to have an outstanding felony warrant. Driver arrested and transported to detention facility. Vehicle released to passengers.
5/6/23
911 report of 2 subjects screaming, one stating that he had a gun and would shoot police upon arrival. As Deputies and Officer were enroute, suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. Deputy located the vehicle and upon LE backups arrival made contact with the suspect. Statements obtained from involved parties, reports taken, one subject transported home.
Joliet Deputy and his patrol vehicle assisted in bringing some extra joy and excitement to a birthday party.
Report of a suspicious male dressed in all black staggering in and out of traffic. Deputy responded and located the individual who stated they were walking to Wyoming. Subject warned to walk safely.
911 report of a truck and horse trailer that hit a utility box causing the loaded trailer to become high centered. Deputy responded, utility company notified, vehicle and trailer successfully removed and returned to the roadway. No injuries to persons nor horses.
5/7/23
Sergeant assisted Montana Highway Patrol/EMS/Fire with a truck vs ATV crash.
RLPD Sergeant conducted traffic stop of a vehicle. The occupants of the vehicle turned out to be reported runaway juveniles out of Yellowstone County. Juveniles transported back to Yellowstone County and custody turned over to guardians.
A deputy assisted Montana Highway Patrol/EMS/Fire with a single vehicle rollover crash.