TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 288
CIVIL PROCESS = 2
WELFARE CHECK = 3
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 20
MEDICALS = 14
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIMES = 7 HOURS
ACTIVE ALARMS = 6
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 5
MOTORIST ASSIST = 3
CRASH = 6
HIT AND RUN = 1
ARRESTS = 1
INCARCERATIONS = 0
WARNINGS = 60
CITATIONS = 28
4/24/23 Extra patrol was requested in a high traffic area while construction crews were working on a bridge as most vehicles were speeding through.
An automated 911 call detailing a crash having just occurred prompted a response by a Deputy and EMS/Fire crews. Deputy arrived and canceled EMS /Fire after discovering there was no vehicle crash, the driver simply threw her phone out of the vehicle window.
4/25/23 A complainant called 911 to demand a Deputy meet her and issue a restraining order against another woman after the complainant let the woman live at the address. The Undersheriff spoke with the complainant and informed her on how to go about getting an order in place.
A woman was walking her dogs when she claims another dog jumped out of its yard to attack them. The woman was already carrying a club for protection and the mean dog backed away when she wielded her club. She did fall but refused medical treatment. RLPD is waiting to receive her official statement.
While performing a traffic stop the driver was found to be under the influence. Driver was arrested, processed, cited for DUI and transported to the location they were originally traveling to. Vehicle secured on scene.
4/26/23
Early morning 911 report of a semi rollover. With the aid of a helpful citizen who stopped moments after the crash, the driver was able to cut the seatbelt and await emergency extrication in a somewhat more comfortable manner. MHP, RL EMS, Belfry and Bridger Fire responded. Driver transported for further treatment.
Bridger PD and Bridger HS students rewarded good drivers for their driving behavior.
4/27/23 Silent panic alarm. RLPD Chief responded and discovered an employee had changed the batteries. False alarm.
Credit card that was found along side a roadway was turned into CCSO. Dispatch contacted the owner who arranged for the card’s retrieval.
Request for a welfare check on an individual whom had been unusually silent via phone contact. Deputy responded and discovered one set of fresh tire marks leaving the residence and a vehicle gone. Reporting party notified.
4/28/23 Request for a welfare check on an individual whom was not answering calls nor the door. CCSO Sgt responded. Both Sgt and reporting party were able to make contact with the person of concern whom had been napping soundly until awakened.
Report of a driver whom left without paying for fuel. Deputy responded, vehicle identified, driver identified and notified of the situation though was already on their way back after realizing their mistake. No further action.
4/29/23 A tractor caught fire at a calving barn. Red Lodge Fire was enroute when they were canceled as the owner was able to put the fire out.
A hiker returning to her vehicle found a gate to be locked during her hike. She met with Fish and Game who assisted her in getting out. Fish & Game did give the hiker a warning for being there as the area is closed to the public until May. The hiker became upset, claiming there was not enough signage for her to have known not to park where she did.
A fire unintentionally started in a barrow ditch. Roberts Fire responded and extinguished the flames.
4/30/23 RLPD Sergeant and Officer responded to a hotel where a disturbance was taking place. They found an out-of-state man who was under the influence causing a scene. He had a water hose claiming that he was wanting to hose down his dog after it defecated in the room. He and another man were arguing about this since the out-of-stater snuck his dog into the hotel room and the dog messed it up. RLPD trespassed the man from the hotel for the night. RLEMS transported male to the hospital for medical treatment.
A man suffering from PTSD yelled threats at a woman who got an address confused and parked in the wrong driveway to drop off a child. A Deputy responded and took the report from the reporting party.
A controlled burn grew out of control, twice about four hours apart. RL Fire crews responded both times to get it under control and extinguish it.
A man on a mission to propose to his girlfriend with a mountain backdrop drove deep into a muddy back road. When they hit snow, they decided it best to turn around. In the process of turning around, however, their truck got stuck in the mud. The man called 911 to explain that his plans had been foiled and that they needed a tow truck to rescue them