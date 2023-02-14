TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 286
CIVIL PROCESS = 9
WELFARE CHECK = 7
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 31
MEDICALS = 16
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIME = 0 HOURS
ACTIVE ALARMS = 1
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 6
MOTORIST ASSIST = 3
CRASH = 3
SLIDE-OFFS = 1
HIT AND RUN = 0
ARRESTS = 2
INCARCERATIONS = 0
WARNINGS = 59
CITATIONS = 25
2/6/23
Several reports of snow drifts across roadways were taken and given to the appropriate plowing agencies.
A concerned citizen called in a welfare check for a slumped over driver in a vehicle on the side of the highway. A close by County Detective checked on the driver and found him to be simply waiting for his engine to cool down.
2/7/23
A Sergeant advised a complainant that it is not illegal for their neighbor to shoot at a target located on a fence line unless there is something behind the target that is illegal to shoot in the direction of.
Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a dazed home intruder who was claiming to have just been alone in a vehicle rollover crash. County Deputies and MHP responded. They were able to verify this by speaking to the driver, and by finding the vehicle upside down within walking distance of the broken into house. The driver was transported by Joliet EMS to Billings for medical assessment, and the vehicle was towed.
2/8/23
A RLPD Officer issued citations to a male driver who was arrested for driving under the influence. The vehicle was towed and the Officer gave the male a courtesy ride to his address.
2/9/23
A disturbance caused a response from an RLPD Officer where two males were involved in a verbal argument. One male was warned for disorderly conduct.
2/10/23
Bridger Police Chief responded to a burglar alarm at a business. The building was swept and found to be secure.
Carbon County Deputies were dispatched to a welfare check. The individual was located and safe.
2/11/23
An intoxicated man who had threatened to jump off a building instead fell on accident. EMS crews took him to the hospital for injuries. Deputies also responded to interview witnesses and take reports.
RLPD Officers responded to a verbal fight between a couple, one of which was cited by a RLPD Officer earlier in the night for DUI. The parties were separated and stayed at different hotels for the night.
2/12/23
RLPD pulled over a drunk driver and arrested him. After processing him, he was cited and given a courtesy ride since his vehicle was towed away.
Carbon County Deputies, Livingston PD, and Yellowstone County assisted in locating a missing person that Dispatch was made aware of the previous day.
Worried parents called for assistance in locating their overdue hiking children. A Deputy was enroute to help look for them, but the children were found safe and sound by a parent.