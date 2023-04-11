TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 372
CIVIL PROCESS = 2
WELFARE CHECK = 3
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 51
MEDICALS = 21
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIMES = 3 HOURS 15 MIN
ACTIVE ALARMS = 6
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 6
MOTORIST ASSIST = 1
CRASH = 8
HIT AND RUN = 1
ARRESTS = 3
INCARCERATIONS = 2
WARNINGS = 101
CITATIONS = 37
4/3/23 Traffic complaint of a semi all over the road speculation of possibly a tired driver or the gusting winds causing the driving behavior. CCSO Detective located and followed the vehicle for a couple miles but observed no abnormal or erratic driving patterns.
Report of a trespassing racoon whom had infiltrated a residence and decided to make the accommodations permanent. FWP Officer was notified and evicted the unwanted houseguest.
911 hang-up. Numerous callback attempts to verify safety went unanswered prompting a Sgts response. Sgt found persons to be safe, just an accidental dial.
4/4/23 Report of a male whom entered another’s residence without permission wanting to know the whereabouts of someone who lived there. RLPD Sgt and Officer located the suspicious party whom was ultimately arrested for misdemeanor stalking and felony burglary. Subject was transported to YCDF by CCSO.
Building collapse with strong odor of gas and audible sound of gas flow led CCSO, RLPD, RL Fire and EMS to the scene where they quickly evacuated the area and closed the streets for public safety. Working hand in hand with utility technicians, RL Public Works Department and the property owner first responders quickly mitigated all threats to public safety.
Sheriff, Detective, MHP responded to one vehicle fatal crash on Highway 310 mile marker 31.
4/5/23 Numerous calls received within the previous few days regarding a dog which led a deputy to issue more citations in an ongoing case.
Neighboring LE agency provided information of a signed runaway possibly at a location in CC. Deputy responded and after receiving a few different stories located the subject of concern whom was returned to their parents.
4/6/23
Report of a broken vehicle window with unknown possible suspect(s). RLPD Officer responded and both photos and a report were taken. 911 report of smoke coming from a generator which dissipated shortly thereafter. No further action.
4/7/23 A RLPD Officer, County Sergeant, and Red Lodge Fire responded to a report of a vehicle on fire. There was smoke coming from under the dashboard. RL Fire handled he vehicle until it was towed.
4/8/23 Red Lodge Fire explored causes for a gas odor outside of a residence. The scene was turned over to a Utility Company.
Red Lodge Fire responded to a gas leak. After discovering where it originated and turning the supply off, the scene was again turned over to a Utility Company.
After receiving over 30 911 calls in approximately 40 hours from an individual demanding help or someone to speak to, yet refusing any that was sent or offered, a Deputy was finally able to convince them they could offer help and did. Subject transported to a hospital in Billings.
RLPD Sergeant arrested a man for Driving Under the Influence He was arrested, processed, and charged for DUI. A Deputy then transported him to YCDF on a warrant that was in place for him.
4/9/23 RLPD Officer assisted in locating a missing juvenile that didn’t return home the night before. He was returned home safely.