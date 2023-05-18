TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE = 288
CIVIL PROCESS = 23
WELFARE CHECK = 7
911 HANGUPS/MISDIALS/TELEMARKETERS = 21
MEDICALS = 22
PRISONER TRANSPORT TOTAL TIME = 0 HOURS
ACTIVE ALARMS = 3
TRAFFIC COMPLAINT = 10
MOTORIST ASSIST = 5
CRASH = 7
HIT AND RUN = 1
ARRESTS = 2
INCARCERATIONS = 1
WARNINGS = 36
CITATIONS = 8
5/8/23
A man called in, upset that he was nearly attacked by two loose American Bull Dogs in an attempt to protect his children as he picked them up from school. A Deputy responded and spoke to several witnesses who also had to protect school children from the dogs. The Deputy then spoke to the owner of the dogs and advised the owner of the vicious dog ordinance and endangerment laws if someone were to be attacked or bitten by their animals.
Several local employees called in a homeless male who was causing issues around and inside their workplaces. RLPD Sergeant and Officer was able to locate the male and spoke with him.
A Deputy responded to a report of a man lying on the side of the highway. The man was homeless and was just getting some sleep. The Deputy gave the man a ride to Laurel to help him on his stated personal quest to “become like Forest Gump and walk to the West Coast”.
A Deputy pulled over a woman for DUI. She was arrested, processed, cited, and given a ride to her residence.
A Deputy came across a semi vs cattle scene on the highway. MHP was called to respond, as well as the cattle owner.
5/9/23
Numerous calls came in regarding a male lying on the side of the road. Deputy responded and found a transient who was simply resting. He was transported to the appropriate agency in Billings.
Multiple units from RL Fire Rescue and Roberts Fire responded and were able to contain the controlled burn that grew out of control.
Edgar Fire, Fromberg Fire and Joliet Fire sent multiple units to battle another out of control burn. An outbuilding and several vehicles were lost in the blaze. Crews effectively extinguished the blaze.
5/10/23
RLPD had a number of calls involving a male who was having some mental health issues and disturbing patrons in several bars. The male did move on from the area after attempting to help him out.
Bridger and Belfry fire and EMS units responded to a crash involving a car and a side by side. None of those involved required being taken to the hospital.
5/11/23
Resident requested assistance with an issue of his neighbor’s dog allegedly killing some of his chickens. The chickens are free range, and they have dwindled in number on several different days with no chicken corpses or incriminating evidence found. Investigation is on-going.
A well- known local, versed in both spiritual and legal matters was called upon to assist a resident who suffers from a severe allergy to wasp stings, and had one of the winged intruders within her home. With his awareness of responding with least deadly force, the threatening entity was placed into submission via paper towels, and ejected from the domicile.
Numerous incidents of cows getting out of their enclosures and wandering onto the highway. Attempts were made to ascertain owners and get the livestock back where they belong.
5/12/23
Multiple 911 calls were made by Good Samaritans who discovered an unconscious male lying on a sidewalk in town. RLPD Officer and RL EMS responded to the patient going in and out of consciousness. He was transported for treatment at Beartooth Hospital.
Additional reports made of the transient male lying on the side of the highway, concerning those who passed. He repeated to the responding Deputy his desire to reenact Forrest Gump’s trek Westward, and requested a courtesy ride to the Wyoming border. He was given the ride, and WY law enforcement was advised of his journey.
Deputy investigating a report of bulldozers and excavators working without proper permits contacted a number of agencies to determine if the work being done was an ordinance violation. Investigation is ongoing.
5/13/23
Business Owners called in a group of youths who had been seen lifting items from stores. RLPD Officer spoke to owners and investigated the issue.
Bridger Officer separated a couple that had been engaged in a verbal argument.
5/14/23
An out-of-state man left a rental on foot after an argument with a partner. His wife and friends woke up and found him gone. They called Dispatch about the situation several hours later asking for help in locating him. Carbon County Deputies and the Sheriff, Red Lodge Sergeant and Officer, and Search and Rescue all assisted in the search. The man’s location was pinged, friends were interviewed, and he was broadcasted as a missing person. The morning of the 15th, a Deputy came on duty and went out to the rental to follow-up. He found the missing person trying to get back inside after being gone for almost a day, lost in the rainy mountains. Red Lodge EMS responded to the scene to check on the found man.
A woman called to report her concerns over her neighbor having just thrown a tennis ball at a moose. The reporter received a call from RLPD who advised her that it is not illegal for her neighbor to have thrown the ball at the animal to protect her property.