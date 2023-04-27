The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) is now considering the request of NorthWestern Energy (NWE) to substantially raise rates for electric and gas service and has finalized testimony and a public hearing on the issue.
There was a recent settlement between NWE and opponents which was just submitted to PSC. If the settlement terms are accepted as requested, or PSC accepts terms originally requested by NWE, residents and small businesses shall get the biggest increase. The PSC says the public is not happy and people have flooded the office with their opinions. It may take nine months for a decision.
NorthWestern Energy filed for higher rates in August, 2022. The commission just completed an extended public hearing period to hear more testimony on the possible changes.
According to Montana Free Press (MFP), “The week before the Public Service Commission was set to hold a hearing on NorthWestern Energy’s proposed $120 million electricity and natural gas rate increase, the utility company (NWE) announced it had reached a settlement agreement with four parties previously opposed to its proposal.
Randy Pinocci, District 1 PSC Commissioner said, ‘You listen to the voicemail on my cell phone, my home phone and my work phone here — I’ve never heard anything like it. We absolutely have rate shock.’
As a result, Montana’s elected, all-Republican utility board spent much of last week reviewing that settlement agreement in an occasionally tense public hearing rather than combing through the details of NorthWestern’s initial proposal to raise residential electricity rates by 25 percent and natural gas base rates by about $14 million, as previously planned.”
Other settlement parties include Montana Consumer Counsel; the Large Customer Group (i.e. oil refineries, etc.), lumber company Idaho Forest Group and mining company Sibanye-Stillwater; Walmart and a coalition representing the interests of Northwestern’s large federal customers, including Malmstrom Air Force Base.
On April 12, ABC Fox reported, “NorthWestern Energy is looking for a permanent 25 percent rate increase after the PSC had approved an interim increase of around 12 percent in fall of 2022. Estimates say that the increase could result in the average residential customer paying an extra $300 per year, and businesses would likely pay even more.”
But trying to guess what the final numbers will be is confusing.
MFP reported, “Opponents of the settlement argue that NorthWestern has proposed a “historic” rate increase that will fall almost entirely on the utility’s residential and small business customers at a time when many can’t afford to pay more for basic necessities like power and heat.”
According to NBC News, “The parties that agreed to the settlement describe it as a compromise that will allow NorthWestern to adjust its rates to mirror the costs it incurs to meet the needs of its various customer bases. Proponents say the utility company’s costs have risen with inflation, just as other businesses’ have, and that the utility was overdue for a rate case.”
If approved, the settlement agreement is designed to increase annual electric base revenues by approximately $67.4 million and increase annual natural gas base revenues by approximately $14.1 million.
On Friday, April 22, Ann Hedges, Director of Policy and Legislation for the Montana Environmental Impact Council (MEIC) held a meeting to discuss this increase request. Regarding the rates, Hedges explained the confusion and said, “Northwestern proposed a 25 percent electric rate increase in August. In October the PSC approved a interim 11% electric rate increase. The interim increase was until the PSC makes a final decision. A number of parties reached a settlement before the hearing on the rate case. NWE presented the increase as 18 percent, as if it was lower than the original 25 percent request. During the rate case hearing NWE admitted that the 18 percent was only from the interim increase. They provided a graph that showed the increase based on the settlement from the rates in August. In total, the settlement agreement had residential and small businesses see a 28 percent increase. I am assuming that fractions are the cause of these numbers not exactly adding up.”
According to NBC news, NWE Director of Regulatory Affairs, Cynthia Fang, said the company has put about $1 billion into capital investments since its last rate case, which was finally decided in late 2020 when the commission authorized the utility to collect a $6.5 million increase from electricity customers. In opening remarks, NorthWestern’s attorney Shannon Heim said the proposal before the commission balances the importance of securing the company’s long-term financial health with its goal of providing safe, affordable, reliable and sustainable service to its customers.”
Northern Plains, in opposition reported, “We all know that gas prices are spiking, and we’ve heard the news that our heating bills will be significantly higher in the winter as a result. So why does NorthWestern Energy want to build more gas plants in this volatile market rather than invest in wind, solar, and storage options? Because NorthWestern Energy earns an 11 percent rate of return on any power generation facilities that they build and own. In other words, they get to recover from their customers all the costs associated with building, operating, and maintaining these facilities, plus an 11 percent profit. This is a broken system where NorthWestern executives get to hoard unearned money from dirty fuels while customers overpay for outdated technology.”
Nevertheless, Hedges says she remains optimistic because of residents’ strong response. Hearings have ended and the PSC now will decide. After that, any increases must be approved by the State.
People are still free to contact their commissioner about the issue at pschelp@commissioners.com. Carbon is District 2 and the Commissioner is Tony O’Donnell also available at: 406-444-6165.