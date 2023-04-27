The Montana Public Service Commission (PSC) is now considering the request of NorthWestern Energy (NWE) to substantially raise rates for electric and gas service and has finalized testimony and a public hearing on the issue.

There was a recent settlement between NWE and opponents which was just submitted to PSC. If the settlement terms are accepted as requested, or PSC accepts terms originally requested by NWE, residents and small businesses shall get the biggest increase. The PSC says the public is not happy and people have flooded the office with their opinions. It may take nine months for a decision.

