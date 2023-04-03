Residents and property owners in Carbon County are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 at 114 North Broadway in Red Lodge. This informational meeting is being hosted and sponsored by the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 in coordination with a group of concerned citizens. These citizens (including three Red Lodge City Aldermen acting as private citizens) have come together as the Grassroots Citizens’ Committee for Flood Preparation (GCCFP) to provide citizens with resources to prepare for possible flooding. As each government entity approaches flood preparedness with the available resources in the way it deems best, the bottom line for residents and property owners is that the government is only responsible for maintenance and flood mitigation for public property. That means personal responsibility for personal property that must be done in a responsible way.

There are a lot of considerations that can seem overwhelming. Coming together to share information, concerns and resources can help make the process manageable. GCCFP state, “While no one can predict if we will have another devastating flood this Spring, this meeting is intended to provide our community an opportunity to meet with professionals from various disciplines. These specialists will address ongoing/future preventative efforts for the upcoming 2023 flood season.”

