Residents and property owners in Carbon County are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m. at the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 at 114 North Broadway in Red Lodge. This informational meeting is being hosted and sponsored by the Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 in coordination with a group of concerned citizens. These citizens (including three Red Lodge City Aldermen acting as private citizens) have come together as the Grassroots Citizens’ Committee for Flood Preparation (GCCFP) to provide citizens with resources to prepare for possible flooding. As each government entity approaches flood preparedness with the available resources in the way it deems best, the bottom line for residents and property owners is that the government is only responsible for maintenance and flood mitigation for public property. That means personal responsibility for personal property that must be done in a responsible way.
There are a lot of considerations that can seem overwhelming. Coming together to share information, concerns and resources can help make the process manageable. GCCFP state, “While no one can predict if we will have another devastating flood this Spring, this meeting is intended to provide our community an opportunity to meet with professionals from various disciplines. These specialists will address ongoing/future preventative efforts for the upcoming 2023 flood season.”
The meeting will begin with a brief presentation from each invited speaker followed by a 45 minute Q&A session followed by the opportunity for attendees to speak with the presenters and each other in small groups or individually. This will also be an opportunity to meet with like-minded neighbors to coordinate flood prevention measures.
Included in meeting will be:
• Private consultants in the areas of floodplain management, modeling and structural engineering providing preventive and long-term measures for dealing with various types of potential damage;
• Insurance personnel providing information on flood coverage options and time constraints;
• Local resources for flood prevention supplies and proper use; and
• Opportunities to coordinate with neighbors on home and property protection efforts.
All are welcome to come to learn and share as Spring approaches with all its possibilities. This is intended as the first of several meetings. The make-up, format and subjects of following meetings will be determined by needs, interests and resources. For more information, please call the Beartooth Elks Lodge at (406) 446-1812.