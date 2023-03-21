Crews are continuing the work to complete the installation of the new retaining wall by the 19th street bridge. Work continues on the retaining wall section by the 308 Bridge.
Pedestrians please stay out of the work zones. Drivers, please be careful and pay attention to traffic signs, cones, the workers, and equipment within the work zones. Traffic controls have been established with temporary road striping in the project area to shift lanes away from rock creek and the work zone. These will remain over the winter.
Please Note: Published work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or materials availability.
OVERVIEWThe Montana State Department of Transportation (MDT) plans to repair or restore damaged portions of US Highway 212 (US 212) between 17th Street and the Red Box Car in Red Lodge. This work is being constructed by Wadsworth Brothers Construction and designed by Wilson & Company, Inc., Engineers & Architects.
Construction will repair damage to the roadway and riverbank throughout the project area. Work includes restoration of retaining walls, curb, gutter, and sidewalks. Replacement of drainage culverts along the east side of US 212 and the pedestrian railing along the retaining wall will take place.
IMPACTSTravelers should anticipate some lane shifts and possible lane width reductions within the project area. Businesses and residents nearby may experience noise, vibrations, and dust from the construction equipment.
SAFETYFor everyone’s safety, please be careful and pay attention to traffic signs, cones, the workers, and equipment within the work zones. Pedestrians will be provided access through or around the work zone during construction.
If you have concerns about access to sidewalks while this work is completed, please don’t hesitate to reach out by calling the project hotline at 800-945-2744 or emailing mdt.redlodgerepairs@gmail.com.
Please slow down when approaching work zones and follow posted speed limits. Leave adequate braking room between your vehicle and the one ahead of you. Keep your cool, pay attention, and plan for delays.
SCHEDULEStart Construction Work: August 25, 2022Finish Construction: 2023Work Hours: Daylight HoursWorkdays: Seven Days A WeekNote: Schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions and material availability.
STAY INFORMEDWe want to keep you informed. To receive the weekly construction updates, please send us an email and write “Updates” in the subject line.