The Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 is proud to be the next organization to continue the tradition of hanging the American flags on Broadway. Started by the Festival of Nations when they would hang and maintain the American flags as well as flags from other nations during the summer, the responsibility was passed to individuals interested in continuing the tradition and the beauty it brings to the downtown area.
Now, the Elks Lodge is happy and proud to be the next organization to provide this service to Red Lodge. “We are very excited to be able to continue this wonderful Red Lodge tradition and thank Bob Miner for thinking of us to be the group to take over.” said Galen Jaeger, Exalted Ruler. “The Elks are dedicated to celebrating our great nation, its veterans and honoring our flag. This dovetails nicely into our annual Flag Day Ceremony, June 14 at the Lodge.”
Working with Northwestern Energy and Beartooth Electric to provide the bucket trucks, the flags will be hung the week before Memorial Day with one American flag on each light pole on Broadway from the roundabout to 18th St. Then two additional flags are hung the week before July 4. The flags remain in place until the week after Labor Day. The Elks will maintain the flag poles as well as the flags. About a third of flags are replaced each year due to normal wear and tear.
New this year, the group is required to apply to the City of Red Lodge for use of city owned property and are hopeful for a quick approval. People interested in helping can contact the Flags on Broadway chairperson Tera Reynolds at 406-425-3913.