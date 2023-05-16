Elks 1

Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 members raise the flag outside the lodge, Red Lodge.

 Courtesy

The Beartooth Elks Lodge #534 is proud to be the next organization to continue the tradition of hanging the American flags on Broadway.  Started by the Festival of Nations when they would hang and maintain the American flags as well as flags from other nations during the summer, the responsibility was passed to individuals interested in continuing the tradition and the beauty it brings to the downtown area. 

          Now, the Elks Lodge is happy and proud to be the next organization to provide this service to Red Lodge.  “We are very excited to be able to continue this wonderful Red Lodge tradition and thank Bob Miner for thinking of us to be the group to take over.” said Galen Jaeger, Exalted Ruler.  “The Elks are dedicated to celebrating our great nation, its veterans and honoring our flag.  This dovetails nicely into our annual Flag Day Ceremony, June 14 at the Lodge.”