The Red Lodge boys won the 2023 4B District title last week on home turf. They claimed the title with 150 points, 43 points ahead of their rivals Columbus. The Lady Rams took 4th with 85 points while the Joliet boys finished 4th with 87 points, and the Lady J-Hawks took 5th on 36 points.
Results:
Girls 3200 Meter Run Finals
1, Smith, Adeline, Columbus, 13:00.76. 2, Kring, Adyson, Shepherd, 13:42.57. 3, Jean, Angelina, Red Lodge, 13:57.92.6, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 15:55.16.
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 43.60. 5, Evertz, Gavin, Joliet, 50.88. 6, Oley, Grayson, Red Lodge, 53.76.
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 47.46. 2, Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 50.52.
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
1, Red Lodge (Robinson, Jaiden , Garmann, Calvin , Kappel, Kougar, Cook, Chase), 45.30. 2, Huntley Project 45.88. 3, Roundup 46.01. 4, Shepherd 47.03. 5, Columbus 48.53. 6, Joliet (Anderson, Brody, Juhnke, Kaden, Bazaldua, Trey, Songstad, Aidon), 49.66.
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Boys 800 Meter Run
1, Stewart, Jacob, Red Lodge, 2:02.05. 3, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 2:09.34. 4, Schellig, Auston, Joliet, 2:09.88. 5, Kappel, Kougar, Red Lodge, 2:11.96. 6, Cline, Jack, Joliet, 2:12.57.
Girls 800 Meter Run
1, Gerdes, Avery, Huntley Proj, 2:25.95. 5, Mastel, Ellis, Red Lodge, 2:39.30. 6, Ples, Evelyn, Red Lodge, 2:44.76.
Boys 100 Meter Dash
1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.41. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 11.58. 4, Cook, Chase, Red Lodge, 11.68.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
1, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 12.80.
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 16.78. 2, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 17.49. 3, Oley, Grayson, Red Lodge, 21.03.
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 16.60. 2, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 17.19. 4, Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 17.61.
Boys 400 Meter Dash
1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 53.23. 2, Kappel, Kougar, Red Lodge, 54.59. 3, Stewart, Jacob, Red Lodge, 54.78. 4, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 55.14.
Girls 400 Meter Dash
1, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 1:02.98. 4, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 1:04.20. 6, Mastel, Ellis, Red Lodge, 1:11.09.
Boys 200 Meter Dash
1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 23.40. 2, Cook, Chase, Red Lodge, 23.48. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 23.81. 4, Williams, Brandon, Joliet,24.34.
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1, Ekness, Grace, Shepherd, 27.35. 3, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 27.91.
Boys 1600 Meter Run
1, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 4:59.42. 4, Schellig, Auston, Joliet, 5:17.89. 5, Cline, Jack, Joliet, 5:18.57.
Girls 1600 Meter Run
1, Plymale, Kelsey, Columbus, 5:49.80. 6, Ples, Evelyn, Red Lodge, 6:25.39.
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Red Lodge (Lytton, Stran , Stewart, Jacob , Kappel, Kougar, Robinson, Jaiden), 3:41.40. 2, Joliet (Williams, Brandon , Schellig, Auston , Butler, Cashe, Williams, Bryce), 3:41.60. 3, Columbus 3:46.70. 4, Shepherd 3:57.01. 5, Huntley Project 4:04.16. 6, Roundup 4:38.98.
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
1, Red Lodge (Quenzer, Shaylee , Mastel, Ellis , Reimer, Katie, Reimer, Brayli), 4:23.02. 2, Shepherd 4:38.16. 3, Huntley Project 4:40.11. 4, Columbus 4:44.25.
Boys High Jump
1, Garmann, Calvin, Red Lodge, 6-00. 2, Swanson, Mason, Red Lodge, 5-10. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 5-10.
Boys Pole Vault
1, Donally, Luke, Huntley Proj, 12-06. 2, Evenson, Nolan, Red Lodge, 11-06. 3, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 11-06. 5, Evertz, Gavin, Joliet, 9-00. 6, Anderson, Brody, Joliet, 8-06.
Girls Pole Vault
1, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 9-00. 2, Shuck, Addie, Red Lodge, 8-06. 3, Johnson, Ryan, Red Lodge, 8-00
Boys Long Jump
1, Juhnke, Kaden, Joliet, 18-10.75. 2, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 18-08. 4, Williams, Brandon, Joliet, 18-05. 5, Swanson, Mason, Red Lodge, 17-09.25.
Boys Triple Jump
1, Williams, Brandon, Joliet, 38-00. 2, 3, Juhnke, Kaden, Joliet, 37-01. 5, McPhail, Micah, Red Lodge, 34-06.50.
Girls Triple Jump
1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 34-04. 2, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 34-00.50.
Boys Discus Throw
1, Lettas, Jordan, Huntley Proj, 120-01. 3, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 114-04. 4, Larson, Nolan, Red Lodge, 106-11. 6, Hahn, Silas, Red Lodge, 105-00.
Girls Discus Throw
1, Murphy, Harlie, Huntley Proj, 94-09. 3, Bancroft, Kaitlyn, Joliet, 86-06.
Boys Javelin Throw
1, Lile, lane, Huntley Proj, 145-11.50. 6,Lind, Kyler, Joliet, 108-09.
Girls Javelin Throw
1, Carroll, Ashley, Shepherd, 121-05.50. 6, Bradley, Maliyah, Joliet, 77-08.
Boys Shot Put
1, Lile, lane, Huntley Proj, 40-02. 6, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 35-00.