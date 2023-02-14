The Red Lodge Rams made it 14-4 for the season after defeating both Big Timber and Joliet last week.
The Rams won narrowly over both teams in what is becoming a nerve-racking habit for their fans.
Big Timber were downed by 6 points and Joliet by 4.
Against Big Timber the Rams struggled to find a way through until the 3rd quarter when they opened up the attacking channels and outpaced their opponents to net 13 times, only conceding 5 points.
Big Timber came back at the Rams in the final quarter 19-15.
Jacob Stewart scored 12 points for the Rams with Thomas Buchanan 11; Walker Boos 10; Calvin Garmin 4; Nic Morean 3; Wyatt Goffena 3; Landen Tomlin 3; and Quade Boggio 3.
Against Joliet the Rams faced stiffer competition but Boos slotted home 21 points with Stewart on 7, Morean 6; Garmin 5; Buchanan 3; Goffena 2; and Tomlin 2.
For Joliet Paxton McQuillan claimed 17 points; Bryce Williams 8; Jake Cook 6; Brody Gebhardt 6; Tucker Lind 5; Seth Bailey 3; and Ceston Dimond 2.
The J-Hawks narrowly lost to Roundup later 42-35 after holding them until the 3rd quarter when Roundup pulled away from Joliet 12-8. Along with Roundup taking the 1st quarter by 3, these were the fine margins between the two teams.
McQuillan added another 17 to his weekly total; Bailey 9; Cook 3; Gebhardt Williams 2; and Ceston Dimond 2.