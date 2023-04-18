The Red Lodge teams showed their mettle as the hosts to the Classic held at the Laurel Sports Complex last weekend. Red Lodge boys took 2nd place with a joint score of 85.50 just 7.5 points off first place Park City. As for the Lady Rams they finished 4th on 56 points, narrowly missing third by .25 to Forsyth.
For the rest of the schools, Joliet boys came in 7th with 34 points, Bridger boys 9th on 27 points, Roberts 12th and Fromberg 14th.
For the girls the Lady Rockets took 7th on 27 points, Lady J-Hawks 8th on 20, Bridger 9th on 18 points.
Results
Girls 100 Meter Dash Finals
1, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 13.12. 2, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 13.44.
1, Coombe, Cori, Joliet, 27.02. 2, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 28.33.
1, Sheils, Makenzie, Columbus, 1:03.23. 5, Reimer, Katie, Red Lodge, 1:08.28. 6, Hyvonen, Lillian, Roberts, 1:08.32.
1, Gerdes, Avery, Huntley Proj, 2:26.03. 2, Chirrick, TJ, Roberts, 2:38.32. 5, Ples, Evelyn, Red Lodge, 2:47.88.
1, Wood, Natalie, Sweet Grass, 5:27.29. 3, Chirrick, TJ, Roberts, 5:54.10. 5, Ples, Evelyn, Red Lodge, 6:12.84.
1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 17.45. 3, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 18.34.
1, Reimer, Brayli, Red Lodge, 48.56. 2, Quenzer, Shaylee, Red Lodge, 50.53.
1, Huntley Project ‘A’ 52.49. 4, Red Lodge ‘A’ 56.85. 5, Park City ‘A’ (Grabowska, Leigha , Frank, Abby, Witt, Macy , Stepper, Jordan), 56.88. 6, Bridger’A’ (Schwend, Abby , Ragan, Rowan , Goltz, Mya , Pospisil, Dylann), 57.51.
1, Huntley Project ‘A’ 4:22.69. 2, Red Lodge ‘A’ 4:29.21.
1, Wandle, Brynn, Huntley Proj, 10-06. 4, Johnson, Ryan, Red Lodge, 7-06.
1, Gerdes, Avery, Huntley Proj, 34-02.25. 6, Pospisil, Dylann, Bridger, 30-09.50.
1, Roberts, Nikki, Bridger, 34-05.25.5, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 29-11.25.
1, Bertolino, Bentley, Roberts, 101-09. 3, Goltz, Mya, Bridger, 95-04.
1, Lemmel, Jace, Roundup, 11.84. 3, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, J11.89. 4, Cook, Chase, Red Lodge, 12.03.
1, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 24.17. 6, Williams, Brandon, Joliet, 24.77.
1, Williams, Bryce, Joliet, 53.45. 3, Stewart, Jacob, Red Lodge, 54.87. 6, Butler, Cashe, Joliet, 56.76.
1, Anderson, Colter, Sweet Grass, 2:09.61. 4, Kappel, Kougar, Red Lodge, 2:15.55. 5, Schellig, Auston, Joliet, 2:16.55. 6, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 2:20.25.
1, Anderson, Colter, Sweet Grass, 4:46.02. 4, Schellig, Auston, Joliet, 4:55.32. 6, Weber, Nate, Roberts, 5:25.71.
1, Vesbach, Elias, Columbus, 10:47.50. 5, Lowery, Wyatt, Fromberg, 12:07.39.
1, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, 43.63. 5, Garman, Calvin, Red Lodge, 46.83.
1, Huntley Project ‘A’ 46.38. 2, Red Lodge ‘A’ 46.39.
1, Red Lodge ‘A’ 3:40.41. 3, Joliet ‘A’ (Williams, Brandon, Schellig, Auston , Butler, Cashe , Williams, Bryce), 3:47.52.
1, Adams, Mason, Columbus, 5-10. 2, Swanson, Mason, Red Lodge, 5-08. 6, Robinson, Jaiden, Red Lodge, 5-06.
1, Allen, Joe, Roberts, J11-06. 2, Lytton, Stran, Red Lodge, J9-06. 3, Oley, Will, Red Lodge, J9-06. 4, Howard, Thommy, Roberts, J9-00. 5, Oley, Grayson, Red Lodge, J8-00. 6, Pisle, Kaelin, Roundup, J8-00.
1, Goltz, Gage, Bridger, 19-09.25. 4, Klaassen, Wesley, Bridger, 19-04.75.
1, Witt, Gage, Park City, 41-03. 5, Buessing, Jacob, Bridger, 39-02.50.
1, Althoff, Zach, Bridger, 43-05. 5, Ward, Graidy, Joliet, 39-02.
1, Grebe, Bryce, Melstone, 143-00. 2, Carpenter, Tucker, Joliet, 122-10. 5, Larson, Nolan, Red Lodge, 109-02.